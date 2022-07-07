  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar July 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

7 Night
Scenic Alaska 7d Jnu-van Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Night
Lands Of The Midnight Sun 11d Le1-rey Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

18 Night
Endless Days Of The North Sea & Iceland 18d Le1-rey Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

11 Night
Alaskan Splendors 11d Van-sew Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Spectacular 7d Sto-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Stornoway
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

11 Night
Alaskan Splendors 11d Sew-van Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1 Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

9 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Pir-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 8d Cph-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

15 Night
Scenic Scandinavia And The Baltics Best 15d Cph-sto Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

15 Night
Scenic Scandinavia & The Baltic’s Best 15d Sto-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Stornoway
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

11 Night
Alaskan Coastal Adventures & Denali Discovery Cruise Tour 7d Jnu-van Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Fairbanks
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

15 Night
Enchantment Of The Western Med 15d Cvv-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Surf

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2022 Cruises

Carnival July 2022 Cruises

Celebrity July 2022 Cruises

Celebrity July 2022 Cruises

Cunard July 2022 Cruises

Cunard July 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2022 Cruises

Princess July 2022 Cruises

Princess July 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2022 Cruises

Seabourn July 2022 Cruises

Seabourn July 2022 Cruises

Silversea July 2022 Cruises

Silversea July 2022 Cruises

Viking River July 2022 Cruises

Viking River July 2022 Cruises

Uniworld July 2022 Cruises

Uniworld July 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2022 Cruises

MSC July 2022 Cruises

MSC July 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2022 Cruises

Ponant July 2022 Cruises

Ponant July 2022 Cruises

Scenic July 2022 Cruises

Scenic July 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.