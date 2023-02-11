  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Windstar Cruises to the Caribbean

Windstar Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 59 cruises

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sjuDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

7 Night
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Orj-bgiDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

7 Night
Spanish Treasures Via The Panama Canal 7d Orj-ptyDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sjuDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1Details

247 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1Details

247 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Central America & The Panama Canal Revealed 11d Bl...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Balboa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sjuDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sjuDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1Details

247 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onxDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...Details

114 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway 7d Ph1...Details

247 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spanish Treasures Via The Panama Canal 7d Orj-ptyDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Ph...Details

247 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to the Caribbean

Carnival Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Cruises to the Caribbean

Disney Cruises to the Caribbean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Caribbean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Caribbean

Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Cruises to the Caribbean

Silversea Cruises to the Caribbean

Silversea Cruises to the Caribbean

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Caribbean

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Caribbean

Costa Cruises to the Caribbean

Costa Cruises to the Caribbean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Caribbean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Cruises to the Caribbean

Azamara Cruises to the Caribbean

Azamara Cruises to the Caribbean

Ponant Cruises to the Caribbean

Ponant Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Caribbean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Caribbean

Virgin Voyages Cruises to the Caribbean

Virgin Voyages Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora Cruises to the Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 4th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent