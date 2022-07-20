  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Swan Hellenic Cruises

4 Reviews
S H M I N E R V A

About Swan Hellenic Cruises

The Swan Hellenic name was revived in 2020, marking the return of the 70-year-old British discovery cruise brand under new ownership and with two all-new expedition ships.

The original Swan Hellenic line -- which operated with one 353-passenger ship, Minerva -- ceased operating in 2017 following the collapse of its parent company All Leisure Holidays Ltd. In 2017 Canadian-owned G Adventures purchased the brand name and it has now been purchased by the new standalone company which is trading under the well-known name.

The first of two 152-passenger expedition ships -- SH Minerva (the name of the original Swan hellenic ship) -- launched in November 2021 and operated in the Antarctic; followed by a second ship, SH Vega, in May 2022.

  • More about Swan Hellenic Cruises

  • Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?

Find Swan Hellenic Cruises

Swan Hellenic Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

18 Night
Shackleton’s Discovery: Antarctica, South Georgia...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Nov 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Vega
SH Vega render

11 Night
SvalbardDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Vega
SH Vega render

15 Night
Northern Canada Discovery: Greenland To Nova Scoti...Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

19 Night
The Caribbean & North Brazil OdysseyDetails

Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia &amp; South Atl...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Mar 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Falkland, South Georgia And AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

17 Night
Falkland, South Georgia And AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Night
Semi-circumnavigation From Antarctica To New Zeala...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Beyond The Antarctic CircleDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
South Georgia, Antarctica And Falkland IslandsDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Antarctic Peninsula & South GeorgiaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Antartic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Nov 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
IcelandDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greenland DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland & Eastern GreenlandDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Canadian Arctic Discovery: Greenland & Canadian Ar...Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Sep 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
SvalbardDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Swan Hellenic Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?

The reinvented company has said it will "retain its British heritage whilst being international in outlook" and will be aimed at passengers with "inquisitive minds" that want to explore and experience destinations in a sustainable way.

Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?

No. The onboard dress code is relaxed and there are no formalities at mealtimes. Jeans, trousers, smart sportswear, polo shirts and long-sleeve tops paired with trainers or flat boat shoes are all fine. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. On polar expeditions heavy duty rubber boots are provided for the duration of the cruise and all passengers receive a complimentary expedition jacket to keep.

Is everything free on Swan Hellenic cruises?

Yes. The high number of inclusions cover a one-night hotel stay with breakfast prior to the cruise, airport and ship transfers, all meals including 24-hour room service, coffee, tea, soft drinks and an open bar, onboard lecture programme, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and tips.

What are Swan Hellenic’s most popular activities?

In keeping with the brand's original ethos, Swan Hellenic specialises in providing enriching cultural expeditions. Onboard activities revolve around expert lectures covering topics such as history, science and geography and subjects relevant to the itinerary. There is also a photography lab to help passengers capture the best moments from their trip, swap tips with others and book optional private tuition. The immersive experience continues on shore with excursions that provide a real insight into places visited.

Why go with Swan Hellenic?

Enlightening small ship cruising with attention to detail and personal service

Best for: Active and inquisitive cruisers looking for unique experiences around the globe

Not for: Passengers that like to party and have plenty of onboard entertainment

Swan Hellenic Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing

Our excursions to land via Zodiacs were wonderful and very well organized by our amazing guides and the assist staff.They provided us with hiking poles once we arrived on land and were right they to answer any questions and provide their knowledge around that particular visit.Read More
User Avatar
Tthetravman

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Exceptional expedition crew

) The zodiac crew was great and the zodiac expeditions (when we didn't go for a land expedition) led us thru ice fields, humpbacks, 3 types of seals (including one munching on a penguin), Petrels walking on water, and so much stuff.Oh of course, on ship don't be wearing the same shirt every day, but one t-shirt can last 3 days and still be fresh.Read More
User Avatar
Panama Hat

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Search for the lost forest of Antarctica

The crew was always there to help and educate us on our trip to Antarctica.When we return back from our explorations the crew was always there to greet us with a warm Cup of cheer.Read More
User Avatar
mad_dad_now

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

A dream come true!

The expedition team was very knowledgeable and helped us have many unbelievable experiences on Antarctica.True to its slogan, “See what others don’t”, my Antarctica voyage opened my eyes to the incredible scenery and wildlife in Antarctica.Read More
User Avatar
carolinamariagomez

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Related Cruises

SH Minerva

SH Minerva

4 Reviews
SH Vega

SH Vega

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.