The Swan Hellenic name was revived in 2020, marking the return of the 70-year-old British discovery cruise brand under new ownership and with two all-new expedition ships.

The original Swan Hellenic line -- which operated with one 353-passenger ship, Minerva -- ceased operating in 2017 following the collapse of its parent company All Leisure Holidays Ltd. In 2017 Canadian-owned G Adventures purchased the brand name and it has now been purchased by the new standalone company which is trading under the well-known name.

The first of two 152-passenger expedition ships -- SH Minerva (the name of the original Swan hellenic ship) -- launched in November 2021 and operated in the Antarctic; followed by a second ship, SH Vega, in May 2022.