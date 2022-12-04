  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Swan Hellenic Cruises

3 Reviews
Swan Hellenic Minerva Render

About Swan Hellenic Cruises

The Swan Hellenic name was revived in 2020, marking the return of the 70-year-old British discovery cruise brand under new ownership and with two all-new expedition ships.

The original Swan Hellenic line -- which operated with one 353-passenger ship, Minerva -- ceased operating in 2017 following the collapse of its parent company All Leisure Holidays Ltd. In 2017 Canadian-owned G Adventures purchased the brand name and it has now been purchased by the new standalone company which is trading under the well-known name.

With offices in the UK, Germany and Monaco, the company team comprises a number of cruise industry veterans with more than 100 years of experience. They include CEO Andrea Zito, former Silversea Cruises' technical operations director, UK-based MD John Warner, previously G Adventures' VP global sales, and VP marketing Mario Bounas, who has worked for Royal Caribbean.

Swan Hellenic is currently building two 152-passenger expedition ships at the Helsinki Shipyard Oy in Finland which will sail on world-wide itineraries, including the Arctic. The first, named SH Minerva in honour of the previous vessel, is due to launch in November 2021, followed by a second ship, SH Vega, in 2022.

Find Swan Hellenic Cruises

Swan Hellenic Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Vega
SH Vega (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
South Georgia, Antarctica And Falkland IslandsDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Antarctic Peninsula & South GeorgiaDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Swan Hellenic Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Swan Hellenic cruise ships?

The reinvented company has said it will "retain its British heritage whilst being international in outlook" and will be aimed at passengers with "inquisitive minds" that want to explore and experience destinations in a sustainable way.

Do I have to dress up on a Swan Hellenic cruise?

No. The onboard dress code is relaxed and there are no formalities at mealtimes. Jeans, trousers, smart sportswear, polo shirts and long-sleeve tops paired with trainers or flat boat shoes are all fine. For excursions pack clothes appropriate for the weather in the region being visited. On polar expeditions heavy duty rubber boots are provided for the duration of the cruise and all passengers receive a complimentary expedition jacket to keep.

Is everything free on Swan Hellenic cruises?

Yes. The high number of inclusions cover a one-night hotel stay with breakfast prior to the cruise, airport and ship transfers, all meals including 24-hour room service, coffee, tea, soft drinks and an open bar, onboard lecture programme, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and tips.

What are Swan Hellenic’s most popular activities?

In keeping with the brand's original ethos, Swan Hellenic specialises in providing enriching cultural expeditions. Onboard activities revolve around expert lectures covering topics such as history, science and geography and subjects relevant to the itinerary. There is also a photography lab to help passengers capture the best moments from their trip, swap tips with others and book optional private tuition. The immersive experience continues on shore with excursions that provide a real insight into places visited.

Why go with Swan Hellenic?

Enlightening small ship cruising with attention to detail and personal service

Best for: Active and inquisitive cruisers looking for unique experiences around the globe

Not for: Passengers that like to party and have plenty of onboard entertainment

Swan Hellenic Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing

But it was the Antarctic in all its splendor that made this cruise so memorable.I’ve told family and friends that they absolutely must put the Antarctic on their travel list!Read More
User Avatar
Tthetravman

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Exceptional expedition crew

) The zodiac crew was great and the zodiac expeditions (when we didn't go for a land expedition) led us thru ice fields, humpbacks, 3 types of seals (including one munching on a penguin), Petrels walking on water, and so much stuff.Oh of course, on ship don't be wearing the same shirt every day, but one t-shirt can last 3 days and still be fresh.Read More
User Avatar
Panama Hat

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Search for the lost forest of Antarctica

We had a great time on this cruise.Because of this size it was easy great to get to know everyone.Read More
User Avatar
mad_dad_now

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Related Cruises

SH Minerva

SH Minerva

3 Reviews
SH Vega

SH Vega

