The Swan Hellenic name was revived in 2020, marking the return of the 70-year-old British discovery cruise brand under new ownership and with two all-new expedition ships.

The original Swan Hellenic line -- which operated with one 353-passenger ship, Minerva -- ceased operating in 2017 following the collapse of its parent company All Leisure Holidays Ltd. In 2017 Canadian-owned G Adventures purchased the brand name and it has now been purchased by the new standalone company which is trading under the well-known name.

With offices in the UK, Germany and Monaco, the company team comprises a number of cruise industry veterans with more than 100 years of experience. They include CEO Andrea Zito, former Silversea Cruises' technical operations director, UK-based MD John Warner, previously G Adventures' VP global sales, and VP marketing Mario Bounas, who has worked for Royal Caribbean.

Swan Hellenic is currently building two 152-passenger expedition ships at the Helsinki Shipyard Oy in Finland which will sail on world-wide itineraries, including the Arctic. The first, named SH Minerva in honour of the previous vessel, is due to launch in November 2021, followed by a second ship, SH Vega, in 2022.