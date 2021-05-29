  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Star Clippers Cruises From Singapore

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Singapore
Any
Any
Star Clippers
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Clipper
Star Clipper
Star Clipper

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Clipper
Star Clipper
Star Clipper

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Clipper
Star Clipper
Star Clipper

14 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

1,860 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Kota Kinabalu

Cruises from Kota Kinabalu

Cruises from Las Palmas

Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
Cruises from Malaga

Cruises from Malaga

543 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Cruises from Phuket

Cruises from Phuket

145 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,153 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from Tanah Ampo

Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.