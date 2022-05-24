  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

202 Reviews
4 Awards
National Geographic Orion

About Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

If you're seeking a voyage to discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts, Lindblad Expeditions' adventure voyages will doubtless fit the bill. Equally satisfying are the line's cultural cruises in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, West Africa and the British Isles.

Find Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

National Geographic Quest
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Navigating The Baltic SeaDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
May 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Venture
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Britis...Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

24 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia And The FalklandsDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
15 Night
Vietnam And Cambodia: Along The Mekong River, Incl...Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
From Southern California To Baja: Sailing The Paci...Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
The Canadian Maritimes And NewfoundlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
New York City To Cape Cod: Whales, Great White Sha...Details

18 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
North Sea Voyage: Northern Europe And The Normandy...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exploring British Columbia And The San Juan Island...Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

18 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Fabled Lands Of The North: Greenland To Newfoundla...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Wild South America: The Guianas To BrazilDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Port of Spain
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & Icel...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

37 Night
Atlantic Isles Discovery: From The Falklands To Ma...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Extraordinary Alaska: Misty Fjords To The Hubbard...Details

23 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Britis...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National P...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Costa Rica And The Panama CanalDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Exploring Indonesia: Bali, Raja Ampat And Papua Ne...Details

23 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Journey To Antarctica: The White ContinentDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture &...Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Ketchikan
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Lindblad Expeditions Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Lindblad Expeditions cruise ships?

The median age of people traveling with Lindblad is 65, although you'll find people in their 30s and 40s on just about every trip. Lindblad also has a strong commitment to families and believes that families traveling together build relationships and educate future generations about how to care for the planet. As such, the line welcomes children on all expeditions, though families are more common during the summer months, thanks to the line's family-focused National Geographic Global Explorers program available on Galapagos and Alaska sailings.

Ninety percent of Lindblad cruisers are U.S. residents, most are affluent and all are well educated and committed to the environment.

Do I have to dress up on a Lindblad Expeditions cruise?

No, there is no dress code on Lindblad and passengers wear casual, comfortable clothing that works best for the destination where they are sailing.

Is everything free on Lindblad Expeditions cruises?

Fares for Lindblad Expeditions' cruises include all shore excursions, except for scuba diving (when available), where a surcharge covers the equipment and the services of a certified dive master. The fares also include the use of onboard equipment, such as snorkel gear, kayaks and paddle-boards. Other inclusions: nonalcoholic beverages, wine and beer at dinner and during the happy-hour recap each evening. Hotels and meals on land may be included depending on the itinerary.

Extra fees include Wi-Fi, crew gratuities (except on select ships) and alcohol outside of dinner and happy hour, though this last one may be included on specific ships.

What are Lindblad Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Forget nightlife and onboard entertainment: Lindblad cruisers gladly start the day with an early shipwide wake-up call and then spend their day climbing in and out of kayaks and Zodiacs to make landings in some of the most remote places in the world, or snorkeling and diving with an abundance of marine life around them. (Some destinations are a little less intense, with expeditions to the Baltic and the British Isles, for instance, to explore the cultural side of the area that is often ignored in quick one-day port calls.)

Kids love the Global Explorers program, which lets them do things like earn a Zodiac "driver's license."

Why go with Lindblad Expeditions?

  • Discover nature with a small group of like-minded enthusiasts
  • Worldwide itineraries include the Galapagos, Arctic and Antarctica
  • Evening entertainment: stargazing, slideshows, naturalist talks

Best for: Active people who are passionate about nature and looking for serious exploration with experts

Not for: Travelers who prioritize room service, TVs and lavish production shows over the destination they're visiting

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Save your money!!

Don't be fooled, despite what Lindblad shows on their website, other than suites, all rooms on the ship regardless of "Category" are exactly the same and they can all be configured with one queen bed or two twins.turns out the picture is actually of two rooms.Read More
User Avatar
sun_n_fun_ahead

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

LindBAD

It was a small space, filled with glass and our group of about 30 and other shoppers not associated with our tour were in the shop so it was hot and crowded.Some time (3 hours) passed and he and the captain returned to tell us that corporate decided that we needed to be confined in our room for the duration of our cruise or leave the ship with illegal Immigrant status.Read More
User Avatar
Elsastar

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Cruise ok, Pre-trip Information was BAD

The cruise was supposed to go through Hell's Canyon on the Snake River, then National Geographic just left that part of the voyage out, and instead took travelers to a farm market!You questions will go unanswered, and customers are left hanging and do not receive the proper information and guidelines for travel.Read More
User Avatar
michael patrick

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Nature didn't disappoint, but Lindblad did

You could go on a cheaper cruise on a megaboat, see the same scenery and probably get similar wildlife experiences by choosing good shore excursions.For what we were paying for the cruise, Lindblad should be able to pay their staff a good wage.Read More
User Avatar
Joe Snow

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird

17 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Lion

18 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Explorer

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Explorer

46 Reviews
Jahan (Lindblad)

Jahan (Lindblad)

3 Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion

23 Reviews
National Geographic Quest

National Geographic Quest

22 Reviews
National Geographic Venture

National Geographic Venture

13 Reviews
Panorama II (Lindblad)

Panorama II (Lindblad)

National Geographic Endeavour II

National Geographic Endeavour II

35 Reviews
National Geographic Islander

National Geographic Islander

22 Reviews
National Geographic Endurance

National Geographic Endurance

National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic Islander II

National Geographic Islander II

