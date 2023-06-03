  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Lindblad Expeditions June 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions June 2023 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Ancient Isles: England, Ireland, And ScotlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
New York City To Cape Cod: Whales, Great White Sha...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
North Sea Voyage: Northern Europe And The Normandy...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

14 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & Icel...Details

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka To JuneauDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Sitka
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Tahiti To Fiji: Reefs, Lagoons And Volcanic IslesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Pearls Of The Pacific: Exploring The Society And T...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

