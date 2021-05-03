  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Lindblad Expeditions Senior Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

19 Night
South Georgia And The FalklandsDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

13 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Circumnavigating The Baltic SeaDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Orion

10 Night
Tahiti To The Marquesas: French Polynesian DiscoveryDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Orion

10 Night
French Polynesia: Beyond The PostcardDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

9 Night
The Canadian Maritimes And NewfoundlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Ancient Isles: England, Ireland, And ScotlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

