  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises From New York

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises From New York

We found you 1 cruise

National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
New York City To Cape Cod: Whales, Great White Sha...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore a cutting-edge journey at sea.

  • Exclusive: up to $300 to spend on board
  • Exclusive: Up to $75 Specialty Dining
  • Always Included: free drinks, gratuities & Wi-Fi
  • Contact Cruises.com at 1-800-288-6006 to book your escape

WTH (World Travel Holdings) CPC

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Cairo

Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Juneau

Cruises from Juneau

1,689 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan

Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
Cruises from Portland, Oregon

Cruises from Portland, Oregon

10 Reviews
Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti

Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Canary Wharf

Cruises from Canary Wharf

65 Reviews
Cruises from Ketchikan

Cruises from Ketchikan

1,947 Reviews
Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 30th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.