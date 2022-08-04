  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Silversea Cruises to the Mediterranean

Silversea Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 89 cruises

Silver Dawn
Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Antarctica: Save Up to $3,000/Stateroom

  • Available for 2022/2023 luxe-adventure Antarctica expeditions
  • Enjoy an all-inclusive experience on board
  • Explore in-depth with paddleboarding, kayaking and Zodiac cruises
  • To book, call us at 1.844.442.8527 or your preferred Travel Advisor

Mystic Cruises, S.A. (zona Franca da Madeira)

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

319 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Cruises to the Mediterranean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Mediterranean

Holland America Line Cruises to the Mediterranean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Mediterranean

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Mediterranean

Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

Princess Cruises to the Mediterranean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Mediterranean

Seabourn Cruises to the Mediterranean

Seabourn Cruises to the Mediterranean

Star Clippers Cruises to the Mediterranean

Star Clippers Cruises to the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises to the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises to the Mediterranean

Costa Cruises to the Mediterranean

Costa Cruises to the Mediterranean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Mediterranean

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises to the Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Cruises to the Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the Mediterranean

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to the Mediterranean

Azamara Cruises to the Mediterranean

Azamara Cruises to the Mediterranean

Celestyal Cruises Cruises to the Mediterranean

Celestyal Cruises Cruises to the Mediterranean

Ponant Cruises to the Mediterranean

Ponant Cruises to the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 26th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.