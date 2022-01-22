  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Silversea Romantic & Couples Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Silversea Cruises
Any
Romantic Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Manila
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

14 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

11 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

12 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

11 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

9 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Manila
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Shadow

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Silversea Luxury Cruises

Silversea Luxury Cruises

Silversea Gay &amp; Lesbian Cruises

Silversea Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Silversea Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Silversea Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Silversea Singles Cruises

Silversea Singles Cruises

Silversea Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Silversea Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Silversea Senior Cruises

Silversea Senior Cruises

Silversea Fitness &amp; Health Cruises

Silversea Fitness & Health Cruises

Silversea Gourmet Food Cruises

Silversea Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.