  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

8 Night
Atlantic SunrisesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Mediterranean Mysteries & The Holy LandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo: Seabourn Cruise Line)

12 Night
Western European WaterwaysDetails

Leaving:Cape Verde
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

14 Night
Canary Islands & Moroccan GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Feel Free at Sea with Norwegian

Get the most from your cruise with these offers:

  • Exclusive: up to $1,000 to spend on board
  • 30% off all cruise fares
  • Take All Free at Sea Deals, including free open bar
  • BOGO airfare: buy 1 flight, get the 2nd free

Cruise Wise (WTH Marketing)

30 Night
Africa's Atlantic Coast & Canary IslandsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Land Of Fjords & FairytalesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Two Great Continents & Western Europe WaterwaysDetails

Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Island Jewels Of JapanDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Riviera EscapadesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
China & Gems Of JapanDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Aegean AllureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Aegean Allure & Turkish TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Greek & Turkish TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Greek Isles & Turkish RivieraDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Night
Arabia, Egypt & Ancient GreeceDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

35 Night
Islands Of The North Pacific ArcDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Africa's Atlantic CoastDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Bermuda & Atlantic CrossingDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
The Heart Of The Amazon & Two Great ContinentsDetails

Leaving:Iquitos
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Arabia, Egypt & Holy LandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Atlantic Crossing To Fjords & FairytalesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Isles Of The AegeanDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Canary Islands & Riviera GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
Caribbean & Atlantic CrossingDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Empires Of The EastDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Viking River April 2023 Cruises

Viking River April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.