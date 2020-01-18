  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Seabourn Cruises

651 Reviews
16 Awards
Seabourn Sojourn

Message from Seabourn Cruise Line

As a travel company, our focus is to create lifelong memories by delivering extraordinary, memorable experiences for guests who come from all around the world. It is not only our job it’s our passion. Today our passion has been refocused as we face the global health situation unfolding before us. We remain optimistic about the future of travel, as it creates human connections and makes life richer, and we look forward to better days ahead. Until then, we invite you to join us in dreaming and planning at https://www.seabourn.com/

Steve Smotrys

Steve Smotrys

Vice President of Global Sales

About Seabourn Cruises

Seabourn is at the top of the luxury cruise game with intuitive service, superb cuisine, relatively inclusive extras (no charge for cocktails or coffees), and an atmosphere that is elegant but unpretentious. All cabins are suites, and they are well equipped.

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

140 Night
140-day Extraordinary DiscoveriesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Gems Of The Greek IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Classic Yachtsman's CaribbeanDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Rivieras & RomeDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

43 Night
The Americas & AntarcticaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Exotic Caribbean In-depthDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Turkey & Greek IslesDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greek Isles & Turkish TreasureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

80 Night
Pacific Gems & Australia's Coral CoastDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

11 Night
Inside Passage & Alaska FjordsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Golden Autumn IslesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

22 Night
Panama Canal & South AmericaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Caribbean Yacht GemsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

10 Night
Alaska Fjords OdysseyDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

36 Night
Ancient Empires ExplorationDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Classic Caribbean Yacht HarborsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

16 Night
The Queensland Coast & Orchid IslesDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

16 Night
Orchid Isles & The Queensland CoastDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Canary Islands SojournDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

8 Night
Pacific Gold CoastDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

32 Night
Holiday Caribbean & Panama CanalDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Thailand, Cambodia & VietnamDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Caribbean Yacht OdysseyDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Seabourn cruise ships?

The age of most Seabourn passengers averages around 60 -- generally ranging up from 45. It's also not uncommon to have 30-plus nationalities onboard during a sailing, mostly from the U.S. and Canada, and then from the UK, Australia and Continental Europe. All are likely to be well-off and well-traveled. Although there are occasionally older children on board in summer, Seabourn is not really a family-oriented line.

Do I have to dress up on a Seabourn cruise?

Yes, though not during the day and never totally formal. During the daytime, casual, resort-style attire, including shorts and jeans, is fine throughout the ship. After 6 p.m. you'll find varying levels of dress, including resort casual -- slacks and a sweater or shirt for men, sundress, skirt or slacks with a sweater or blouse for women. No jeans are ever permitted in The Restaurant.

There's at least one Formal Optional evening for passengers who want to dress up in The Restaurant or The Grill by Thomas Keller. It should be noted that on Seabourn formal means a jacket and buttoned shirt. Some men wear a tie or even a tuxedo, but it's not a requirement, in line with Seabourn's more relaxed form of luxury travel. However, on Formal Optional evenings, the line requests no jeans in any of the lounges or dining venues.

Is everything free on Seabourn cruises?

No, but a lot is. You won't have to pay to dine in any of the onboard restaurants, or pay for gratuities (even in the spa), most wines and spirits, soda, water, coffees, cocktails or fitness classes. There is an extra charge for shore excursions, internet, dry cleaning, laundry and valet services, salon and spa treatments, and transfers. Past Seabourn cruisers may receive some of these amenities complimentarily as a perk of being a past passenger.

What are Seabourn’s most popular activities?

When they can tear themselves away from the variety of onboard activities -- movies with fresh popcorn, open bridge play in the Card Room, teatime, live music -- passengers are lured into ports of call that mix famous and unusual destinations that Seabourn's smaller ships can access, taking advantage of the rich choice of shore excursions.

Onboard the ship, the Seabourn Conversations program, which brings lectures from big-name experts is enormously popular, as is a once-per-cruise evening show highlighting the works of Sir Tim Rice (with video appearances by the lyricist himself). Passengers also flock to the spa and wellness program developed in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil.

Why go with Seabourn?

  • Travel with other well-heeled, experienced travelers.
  • Outstanding reputation for service.
  • Features all-suite ships sailing to a mix of on-the-beaten-path and exotic itineraries.

Best for: Couples and friends who enjoy the Champagne and caviar lifestyle, along with excellent service and a relaxed, country club vibe

Not for: Penny pinchers who care little for fine food and drink, loud family groups

Seabourn Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Half a cruise!

After four Seabourn journeys, I can say the experience is so enjoyable that I have no interest in trying other cruise ships. Comfort, food, service etc all first class. Furthermore I make three points: (A)... Read More
User Avatar
Muddle

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

BUENOS AIRES -ANTARCTICA- CHILEAN FJORDS

We did arrive a couple of days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. It is a fabulous city to visit and take in the shows. We have taken 5 cruises on this ship and we just love it. It has the perfect size and the... Read More
User Avatar
COLOMBIA2

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Sorry Seabourn: You Blew It

We have just finished our "Capetown to Singapore" part of the Sojourn World Cruise. BACKGROUND My wife and I used to be died-in-the-wool Seabourn fans and have Diamond (250+ days) status. We loved the... Read More
User Avatar
Ubiquiti

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Antartica

Ultra expedition to Antarctica.Experience of a lifetime. Expedition staff is one of the best in the industry. If you book your entire trip, including your flights, you will be well taken care with shuttle and... Read More
User Avatar
lennypn935

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

