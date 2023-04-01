  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

We found you 69 cruises

Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,722 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,605 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,980 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,326 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

