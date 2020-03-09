  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Cruises

41,243 Reviews
45 Awards
Harmony of the Seas

Message from Royal Caribbean International

Moments on vacation with loved ones and fellow travelers have made it unmistakably clear that creating memories with others is part of what makes travel worthwhile. At the heart of cruising with Royal Caribbean has always been a sense of community -- among our guests, crew and local partners. That feeling of community will be there when we're back together. We'll soon sail again, committed and ready to deliver memorable vacations.

Michael Bayley

Michael Bayley

President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean emphasizes the "wow" factor with the most high-tech fun at sea on most, but not all, its cruise ships. Boasting surf and skydive simulators, rock climbing walls and mini-golf, plus Broadway-style shows and several onboard eateries, this family-friendly line sails all over the world.

Cancellation Information

Royal Caribbean Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Royal Caribbean cruise ships?

For the most part, Royal Caribbean ships that sail from the United States attract a wide variety of North American passengers, mostly between the ages of 30 and 55 on the seven-night and shorter cruises, and 50 and over on cruises longer than seven nights. Seven-night and shorter cruises are also popular with families, especially during American school vacation periods, when the ships will often be at filled at well past double capacity and carrying more than a thousand kids.

Cruises from the U.K. -- as well as Mediterranean, Asia and Australia cruises -- attract a significant number of locals from each area, as well as Royal Caribbean's usual North Americans.

Do I have to dress up on a Royal Caribbean cruise?

Royal Caribbean's dress code is casual during the day; at night there's either casual, smart-casual or formal dress code depending on the schedule. Casual attire includes jeans and collared shirts for men and sundresses or pants with blouses for women; smart-casual means collared shirts, dresses, skirts and blouses, or pantsuits; and on formal nights, suits and ties, tuxedos, cocktail dresses or evening gowns are expected. If you want to avoid dressing up altogether on any night, the extensive Windjammer Cafe is always casual dress.

Caps, tank tops and bathing suits are never allowed in the main dining room or specialty restaurants; shorts are not permitted during dinner and footwear is always required.

Is everything free on Royal Caribbean cruises?

No. Royal Caribbean ships really vary in terms of complimentary dining, with the main dining room and huge Windjammer Cafe as constants. Coffee, tea, milk, lemonade and a few other beverages are available without cost at all times, as well. Most specialty restaurants carry an additional charge, but there are options that are free, including pizza, the Boardwalk Dog House, the Park Cafe (on select ships) and more, depending on the ship. Ice cream, scooped at mealtimes and from machines in between (apart from Ben & Jerry's) is also free. Other dining choices with additional cost run the gamut from Asian to a steakhouse, deli and Mexican and Italian restaurants. Room service carries a $7.95 cost per order, with the exception of Continental breakfast.

What are Royal Caribbean's most popular activities?

The main pool areas are a magnet onboard any Royal Caribbean ship, as is the peaceful adults-only Solarium. Cruisers line up for the most adrenaline-pumping activities, whether to surf the FlowRider or try out new experiences from simulated skydiving and ice skating to bumper cars and escape rooms.

Broadway shows (on the ships that have them) are also quite popular and fill up any night they're on offer. Equally as in demand are the high-flying and diving acrobatics of the AquaTheater and the ice-skating shows on the Freedom- and Voyager-class ships.

Why go with Royal Caribbean?

  • Onboard fun includes FlowRider surf simulators and rock climbing walls
  • Has two private islands in the Caribbean and Bahamas: Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Sails wide range of itineraries to countries across six continents

Best for: Groups, couples and families who like (very) big ships with a vast amount of entertainment, day and night

Not for: Those who are after a quiet, intimate, small-ship experience; gourmands; couples avoiding kids

Royal Caribbean Group Announces Royal and Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Go To Alaska This Summer
Ship-Spotting: Cruise Ships Prepare for a Resumption of Cruising
Royal Caribbean Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic & wonderful

Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore.... Read More
User Avatar
biff-tannen

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Royal Caribbean 2 night "Opening Cruise" - First RCI cruise post-pandemic.

We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy... Read More
User Avatar
masteradept

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Lack of information

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to... Read More
User Avatar
Jotodd

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were... Read More
User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

