  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Regent Seven Seas Cruises From Colon

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

8 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises from Anchorage

Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach

Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,754 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal

Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan

Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo

Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
Cruises from Tanah Ampo

Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews
Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 19th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.