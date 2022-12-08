CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Princess Cruises to the South Pacific

Princess Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 10 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

982 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

982 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

28 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

2,166 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,713 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

1,713 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
