Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and the tie-in with Jimmy Buffet means that there is an emphasis on live music and entertainment. (Buffett is writing a new show for the ship.) The casino has traditionally been popular on this ship. All venues have Buffett-themed names such as Landshark Sports Bar and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.