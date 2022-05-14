  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises

11 Reviews
Margaritaville Paradise (Photo: Margaritaville/Bahamas Paradise)

About Margaritaville at Sea Cruises

Debuting in April 2022, the new cruise line Margaritaville at Sea brings all the tropical fun and Jimmy Buffett vibes of the Margaritaville resorts to the ocean on two-day itineraries between Palm Beach and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

  • More about Margaritaville at Sea

  • Who goes on Margaritaville at Sea cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Margaritaville at Sea cruise?

Find Margaritaville at Sea Cruises

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises

We found you 1 cruise

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Photo/Jorge Oliver)

2 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Palm Beach
Cruise Line:Margaritaville at Sea
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Margaritaville at Sea cruise ships?

Passengers will be people who have cruised before and those who have not, with a lot of crossover with the Margaritaville resorts on land. Expect to see couples, groups of friends, international travelers, families with children and local people on weekend getaways.

Do I have to dress up on a Margaritaville at Sea cruise?

During the day the attire will be very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses and men wearing long pants for dinner and entertainment.

Is everything free on Margaritaville at Sea cruises?

No. Margaritaville at Sea is a rebrand of the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line ,and while the line has yet to reveal inclusions, passengers paid for shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room.

What are Margaritaville at Sea’s most popular activities?

Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and the tie-in with Jimmy Buffet means that there is an emphasis on live music and entertainment. (Buffett is writing a new show for the ship.) The casino has traditionally been popular on this ship. All venues have Buffett-themed names such as Landshark Sports Bar and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.

Best for: People who love easy, breezy, tropical fun and a short Jimmy Buffett-themed escape.

Not for: Anyone looking for a cruise more than two nights, or zip lines, skating rinks, balconies and other add ons.

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises Cruiser Reviews

What a great time

The show was a blast We had such a great time that we booked 2 cabins again in July.What a great time onboard .Read More
User Avatar
Loumaxben

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

License to Chill in Paradise!

The license to chill included a sit down breakfast both morning, expedited embark and disembarking of the ship, a night at the steak house the JWB (best steak of my life pictured below), a wine tasting, 25 minute massage, vip seating at the show, champagne and a fruit basket on night one, chocolate covered strawberries on night 2 very much so worth the price of the package!!!The food was so amazing!!!Read More
User Avatar
Capri1988

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Well WORTH the wait!

We ate at the buffet, gambled (won a bit :) in the casino, went to the very fun Jimmy Buffett show, had too many drinks, ran on the treadmill, spent the day at a beach, people watched, and of course got some much needed sun-time.If you're on the budget conscious side, maybe get the inner cabin and you'll still have the same great time.Read More
User Avatar
debinatl

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Not Really Margaritaville at Sea

Disembarking the ship; No system in getting off the ship; probably be a long line.The buffet upstairs area has no view because it is blocked by the life boats!!!Read More
User Avatar
misterscrubs

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

11 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 27th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.