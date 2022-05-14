Who goes on Margaritaville at Sea cruise ships?
Passengers will be people who have cruised before and those who have not, with a lot of crossover with the Margaritaville resorts on land. Expect to see couples, groups of friends, international travelers, families with children and local people on weekend getaways.
Do I have to dress up on a Margaritaville at Sea cruise?
During the day the attire will be very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses and men wearing long pants for dinner and entertainment.
Is everything free on Margaritaville at Sea cruises?
No. Margaritaville at Sea is a rebrand of the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line ,and while the line has yet to reveal inclusions, passengers paid for shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room.
What are Margaritaville at Sea’s most popular activities?
Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and the tie-in with Jimmy Buffet means that there is an emphasis on live music and entertainment. (Buffett is writing a new show for the ship.) The casino has traditionally been popular on this ship. All venues have Buffett-themed names such as Landshark Sports Bar and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.
Best for: People who love easy, breezy, tropical fun and a short Jimmy Buffett-themed escape.
Not for: Anyone looking for a cruise more than two nights, or zip lines, skating rinks, balconies and other add ons.