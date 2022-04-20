Ambassador Cruise Line launches in April 2022, the first new British cruise line in the U.K. in 12 years.

It will start life with just one ship, the 1,400-passenger Ambience, a 21-year-old vessel which started life as Regal Princess, offering affordable no-fly cruises for the over-50s, operating from Tilbury, Essex.

The line has indicated it is in the market for more "classic" ships of the size and style of Ambience.

The ship is being completely upgraded and refurbished before it launches, as well as fitted with emission reducing technologies to make it compliant with the latest updated rules regarding emission reductions.

In terms of onboard amenities, Ambience will have five restaurants including specialty dining options; two cafes, nine lounges, a swimming pool, spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes.

The first full year programme operating until May 2023 will consist of 33 sailings visiting a total of 88 different ports, featuring the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland, whilst for the winter months a range of expedition style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

Ambassador’s extremely experienced management team includes Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig supported by Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Coates, Chief Information Officer, Gary Hides and Chief Financial Officer, Simon Weeks.

Through funds managed by Njord Partners LLP, London, the company is fully equity-financed (no financial debt). The Chair of the Board of Directors is Gordon Wilson who has over 30 years of experience in the global travel industry. This includes his role as the President and CEO of Travelport until July 2019. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of BCD Holdings which owns global corporate travel management company, BCD Travel. He has been appointed to the Chair of the Board of Interactive Investor, the second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform in the UK.