Who goes on Ambassador Cruise Line cruise ships?
Ambassador Cruise Line is predominately for the 50-plus market. All guests must be at least 18 years at the time of sailing, with the exception of our advertised multi-generational cruises where toddlers and babies 6 months + can also sail.
Do I have to dress up on a Ambassador Cruise Line cruise?
During the day, we suggest that you wear casual clothing for your comfort. For the evenings on board, every day the daily programme suggests, as a guide, a mode of dress for that evening’s events. There are generally two ‘Ambassador formal’ nights planned on each cruise of six night’s duration or longer when many gentlemen wear a dinner jacket, although a lounge suit is quite acceptable.
Is everything free on Ambassador Cruise Line cruises?
Ambassador offers three drinks and gratuity packages which are an extra cost per person per night, starting from £15.95 There is a supplement to dine in the speciality restaurants on board. These include “Saffron” – our journey into Indian gastronomy, “Sea & Grass” - a choice of prime Dry Aged cuts and the “Chef's Table” - the ultimate on-board culinary experience, a VIP multi-course dining experience specially created and hosted by the Executive Chef. Ambassador’s “Destination Experiences” are an additional charge. These experiences can include a mix of major destination highlights, off the beaten track delights, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and sustainable opportunities to tempt and delight you.
What are Ambassador Cruise Line’s most popular activities?
Ambassador will pride itself on its Enrichment and Entertainment programmes. There will be a host of opportunities to learn, laugh, listen and surprise yourself as we sail alongside the world’s most inspiring sights. There will be guest lecturers, celebrity speaker at our ‘In Conversation With’ sessions and the chance to set free your inner creative with one of our arts and crafts specialists. There will be something for everyone to enjoy onboard on a leisurely day at sea, or in port when you venture ashore to explore.
Why go with Ambassador Cruise Line?
- Ambassador is the newest British cruise line since 2010 offering a traditional and an authentic cruising experience with an atmosphere that makes you feel right at home with a wonderful and varied choice of enticing year round no fly sailings. Cruising with Ambassador offers the perfect combination of relaxation and exploration, of lazy mornings watching the world go by and action-packed afternoons, an opportunity to make new friendships and tick off multiple places on your bucket list. If you’re new to cruise, Ambassador offer a premium-value experience representing excellent value for money. In addition, we will operate a fully independent managed Trust Account where guests’ funds are deposited and only released when the cruise departs. Our offer also includes a booking guarantee in the event we are forced to cancel a cruise. Complete peace of mind for our future cruise guests.
- On 14 selected sailings on Ambience in 2022 guests can book to travel London Tilbury by premium coach service. There are over 80 convenient local regional area pick up points to choose from. Let Ambassador take the hassle of travelling to port away and simply sit back and relax on modern, air conditioned and comfortable premium coaches with WC, TV/video services.
Best for: