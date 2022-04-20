  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises

4 Reviews
ambience livery

Message from Ambassador Cruise Line

On board Ambience we’re building a friendly community where there is something for everyone. The ethos of sailing with friends and finding a community between guests and also with crew is at the centre of everything we're doing. She offers an unbeatable choice of five restaurants, two cafes, nine lounges, a spa, a grand theatre, two swimming pools and fitness / well-being facilities. Ambassador’s guests can truly relax in the knowledge that everything is taken care of from start to finish.

Christian Verhounig

Christian Verhounig

CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line

About Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line launches in April 2022, the first new British cruise line in the U.K. in 12 years.

It will start life with just one ship, the 1,400-passenger Ambience, a 21-year-old vessel which started life as Regal Princess, offering affordable no-fly cruises for the over-50s, operating from Tilbury, Essex.

The line has indicated it is in the market for more "classic" ships of the size and style of Ambience.

The ship is being completely upgraded and refurbished before it launches, as well as fitted with emission reducing technologies to make it compliant with the latest updated rules regarding emission reductions.

In terms of onboard amenities, Ambience will have five restaurants including specialty dining options; two cafes, nine lounges, a swimming pool, spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes.

The first full year programme operating until May 2023 will consist of 33 sailings visiting a total of 88 different ports, featuring the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland, whilst for the winter months a range of expedition style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

Ambassador’s extremely experienced management team includes Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig supported by Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Coates, Chief Information Officer, Gary Hides and Chief Financial Officer, Simon Weeks.

Through funds managed by Njord Partners LLP, London, the company is fully equity-financed (no financial debt). The Chair of the Board of Directors is Gordon Wilson who has over 30 years of experience in the global travel industry. This includes his role as the President and CEO of Travelport until July 2019. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of BCD Holdings which owns global corporate travel management company, BCD Travel. He has been appointed to the Chair of the Board of Interactive Investor, the second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform in the UK.

  • More about Ambassador Cruise Line

  • Who goes on Ambassador Cruise Line cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Ambassador Cruise Line cruise?

Find Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Ambassador Cruise Line cruise ships?

Ambassador Cruise Line is predominately for the 50-plus market. All guests must be at least 18 years at the time of sailing, with the exception of our advertised multi-generational cruises where toddlers and babies 6 months + can also sail.

Do I have to dress up on a Ambassador Cruise Line cruise?

During the day, we suggest that you wear casual clothing for your comfort. For the evenings on board, every day the daily programme suggests, as a guide, a mode of dress for that evening’s events. There are generally two ‘Ambassador formal’ nights planned on each cruise of six night’s duration or longer when many gentlemen wear a dinner jacket, although a lounge suit is quite acceptable.

Is everything free on Ambassador Cruise Line cruises?

Ambassador offers three drinks and gratuity packages which are an extra cost per person per night, starting from £15.95 There is a supplement to dine in the speciality restaurants on board. These include “Saffron” – our journey into Indian gastronomy, “Sea & Grass” - a choice of prime Dry Aged cuts and the “Chef's Table” - the ultimate on-board culinary experience, a VIP multi-course dining experience specially created and hosted by the Executive Chef. Ambassador’s “Destination Experiences” are an additional charge. These experiences can include a mix of major destination highlights, off the beaten track delights, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and sustainable opportunities to tempt and delight you.

What are Ambassador Cruise Line’s most popular activities?

Ambassador will pride itself on its Enrichment and Entertainment programmes. There will be a host of opportunities to learn, laugh, listen and surprise yourself as we sail alongside the world’s most inspiring sights. There will be guest lecturers, celebrity speaker at our ‘In Conversation With’ sessions and the chance to set free your inner creative with one of our arts and crafts specialists. There will be something for everyone to enjoy onboard on a leisurely day at sea, or in port when you venture ashore to explore.

Why go with Ambassador Cruise Line?

  • Ambassador is the newest British cruise line since 2010 offering a traditional and an authentic cruising experience with an atmosphere that makes you feel right at home with a wonderful and varied choice of enticing year round no fly sailings. Cruising with Ambassador offers the perfect combination of relaxation and exploration, of lazy mornings watching the world go by and action-packed afternoons, an opportunity to make new friendships and tick off multiple places on your bucket list. If you’re new to cruise, Ambassador offer a premium-value experience representing excellent value for money. In addition, we will operate a fully independent managed Trust Account where guests’ funds are deposited and only released when the cruise departs. Our offer also includes a booking guarantee in the event we are forced to cancel a cruise. Complete peace of mind for our future cruise guests.
  • On 14 selected sailings on Ambience in 2022 guests can book to travel London Tilbury by premium coach service. There are over 80 convenient local regional area pick up points to choose from. Let Ambassador take the hassle of travelling to port away and simply sit back and relax on modern, air conditioned and comfortable premium coaches with WC, TV/video services.

Best for:

Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Very friendly and efficient crew.

However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly.The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for.Read More
User Avatar
Chamole

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Maiden Voyage - Hamburg

Felt at home straight away, Ambience is a friendly ship and was good to see so many of the staff the were on CMV ships.Not Ambassadors fault at all, they took us to Raffles bar and kept us informed, unfortunately though, we missed most of sail away because of it.Read More
User Avatar
FluffFreak

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Maiden Voyage - Ambience

- [ ] Light outside our stateroom door not working - [ ] Sweetener not generally available - not good for people with diabetes - [ ] Poor on giving information - [ ] Safe not working - [ ] Very narrow balcony - [ ] Problems with stateroom door lock - [ ] No view from the Bridge or weather information on tv In our opinion, this ship, despite a two week delay on the start of its maiden cruise, was arguably not ready for paying passengers, though in the interest of balance, we spoke to some fellow passengers, former CMV customers who were reasonably happy with their experience of the ship, though it’s fair to say, we have spoken to many more who are not.INITIAL IMPRESSIONS Major Issues:- - [ ] At least three of the outer deck areas on the stern were not open - [ ] The viewing area on the bow was nowhere near ready for opening - [ ] The Consulate Bar was not open - [ ] The Exercise Studio was not open - [ ] Much of the gym equipment was not working - [ ] Machines in the launderette were not working - [ ] Sauna and steam rooms were not open - [ ] Glitch in the payment system meant people with drinks packages were seeing charges on their bills that shouldn’t be there - [ ] Listed tv channels not available - [ ] Cabin cold because of ongoing problems with the air con/heating at one point affecting the whole ship - [ ] The high cost of internet £45 for 10 hours.Read More
User Avatar
TonyR2000

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Maiden cruise on Ambience

Still teething problems but they are being dealt with and people need to remember it’s a good value cruise not a hug end luxury one.The fact the cruise left from Tilbury was good for us too.Read More
User Avatar
ETFCfan

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

