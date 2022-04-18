Who goes on Viking Expeditions cruise ships?
The Viking Expeditions passenger won't be so dissimilar to the Viking Oceans or Viking River passenger. Typically, Viking targets English-speaking cruisers who are mature and are curious about the world. Passengers are well-traveled, self-motivated, and don't need a lot of scheduled diversions or flashy features like onboard casinos.
In fact, Viking is, in many ways, defined by what it lacks onboard. Passengers won't find a casino, onboard photographers or pushy staff hawking drink packages. They also won't find children: They're just plain not allowed on Viking's ships, and that's OK too.
Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen once joked he does his market research every morning when he shaves. He's not far off, either: Viking attracts a mature, well-educated passenger. As the Viking brand grows in popularity though, the age range has come down dramatically onboard; it's not uncommon to find more and more couples in their 40s and 50s dipping their toes into Viking's waters.
Do I have to dress up on a Viking Expeditions cruise?
While the official dress code has yet to be released, it's a safe bet to say it won't stray far from Viking's existing causal dress code. While passengers do tend to dress nicely at dinner, there is no requirement for cocktail dresses, tuxedos or even ties to be worn during the evening. Instead, things could best be described as "country club casual."
During the daytime, particularly on expedition cruises to the Polar Regions, layered, multifunction clothing will be the order of the day.
Is everything free on Viking Expeditions cruises?
Those details haven't been released yet. Currently, Viking offers a great deal of inclusivity on its river and ocean cruises, including at least one shore excursion per day; beer, wine and soft drinks complimentary with lunch and dinner; complimentary specialty dining venues with guaranteed reservations determined by your suite category; and Wi-Fi internet connectivity free of charge. Expect the new Expedition vessels to offer at least these features as a minimum.
Exact details about Viking Expeditions' specific inclusions should be released in the New Year.
What are Viking Expeditions’s most popular activities?
Activities aboard Viking Expeditions vessels will primarily revolve around adventures ashore. These can include Zodiac or skiff cruises, guided hikes and other adventures ashore. Viking will also offer a dedicated team of expedition specialists who will lecture on a variety of destination-relevant topics.
Further details are expected to be announced in early 2020.
Why go with Viking Expeditions?
- Viking's trademark brand of ocean cruising on a more adventurous scale
- Semi-inclusiveness offers good value
- Dedicated focus on history, exploration and culture
Best for: Cruisers seeking polar adventures who enjoy Viking's Scandinavian elegance and semi-inclusiveness
Not for: Travelers with kids