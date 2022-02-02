  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

4 Reviews
Composite of Atlas Ocean Voyages experience

Message from Atlas Ocean Voyages

You have patiently waited to get back out there and travel the world. And we cannot wait to welcome you aboard a luxe-adventure expedition. While you wait, we here at Atlas Ocean Voyages are hard at work getting everything ready for our inaugural season, setting sail in July 2021. We are excited to introduce you to less-traveled destinations and deep, cultural immersions aboard a brand-new small ship with fewer than 200 guests. While we prep every detail and make your voyage ready, you can keep up with us at https://atlasoceanvoyages.com/

Alberto Aliberti

Alberto Aliberti

President, Atlas Ocean Voyages

About Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages brings seasoned travelers on luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in remote and bucket-list destinations, Atlas cruises are loaded with inclusions, such as complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways, choice of a shore excursion at every port, gratuities, premium wine and spirits and Wi-Fi, as well as some industry firsts, such as emergency medical evacuation insurance and private charter-jet service for Antarctica expeditions. Atlas' first small ship, World Navigator, will debut in 2021, with four more joining in 2022 and 2023.

Find Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises

We found you 2 cruises

World Navigator
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

12 Night
Antarctica - Crossing The CircleDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Atlas Ocean Voyages
Feb 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
World Navigator
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

9 Night
Antarctica DiscoveryDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Atlas Ocean Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise ships?

When Atlas launches World Navigator in 2021, the company will be targeting English-speaking North Americans who primarily hail from the United States and Canada. It's best for experienced travelers who have done everything; seen it all; and seeking a new luxurious style to check off items on their bucket list. he focus on adventure in port offers something for all tastes and abilities, from slow and steady to more amped-up options

Do I have to dress up on a Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise?

No. Passengers can keep it casual and comfortable onboard. Resort casual is encouraged in the evening. No need to pack formal clothes: The line doesn't have structured formal nights.

Is everything free on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruises?

Atlas includes round-trip intercontinental airfare from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; welcome bottle of champagne, premium wine and spirits, international beers and premium coffees; Wi-Fi; L’Occitane bath amenities; bathrobes and slippers; as well as a choice of complimentary shore excursion at every port on every itinerary. Suite guests also enjoy butler service. You will pay extra for spa services and optional shore excursions.

What are Atlas Ocean Voyages’s most popular activities?

Getting further afield in remote and bucket-list destinations is what Atlas offers, from cultural and historic immersions to transformative and active adventures. Depending on your itinerary, you can opt for a hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia; glamp under the Jordanian stars and visit Petra at daybreak; sight five species of penguins in Antarctica; or even safely visit the reactor building in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Onboard, the line will create a convivial atmosphere for guests to meet each other; join in songs and toasts; and share stories of their day’s conquest.

Why go with Atlas Ocean Voyages?

  • A mix of luxury onboard along with offbeat, thrilling expedition ashore
  • An inclusive cruise experience made with the adventure-seeker in mind
  • Small ship atmosphere, with only 196 passengers (186 in Antarctica)

Best for: Cruisers seeking active exploration to less-visited and far-flung destinations aboard a new, small, purpose-built ship.

Not for: Travelers who prefer traditional cruising on big ships or those who expect the largest selection of amenities and venues.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises Cruiser Reviews

New ship, great crew

Originally planned as a 13 day cruise ending with two hotel nights in Barbados for christening of the ship and appropriate celebrations, the itinerary had to be changed due to stringent entry requirements imposed by Barbados.With a capacity of less than 200 guests it is more like a large luxury yacht than cruise ship.Read More
User Avatar
TonyB99

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Atlas HQ/Managment let’s down the ship

No information regarding a change came during breakfast and most of the passengers had reached the conclusion there would not be a port on our last day when at 10:30 am it was announced we would be going to st kits.By the evening of our last day we still had no information on the arrangements for our transfer to flights organized by the line despite countless questions from the passengers.Read More
User Avatar
ruz

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Not quite ready for prime time

we brought wine from ashore and no one ever mentioned a corkage fee, which was nice.no one seemed to be rushing to go back.Read More
User Avatar
jwsfun

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Atlas has a long way to go

At Málaga, two representatives from Atlas Corporate boarded the ship for the rest of the cruise to attempt to rectify all the deficiencies on board.However, when we asked the ship’s front desk if transportation was going to be provided from the hotel to the airport for our flight home, instead of checking for us they told me to check with Atlas myself.Read More
User Avatar
jhbitner

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

