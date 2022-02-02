Who goes on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise ships?
When Atlas launches World Navigator in 2021, the company will be targeting English-speaking North Americans who primarily hail from the United States and Canada. It's best for experienced travelers who have done everything; seen it all; and seeking a new luxurious style to check off items on their bucket list. he focus on adventure in port offers something for all tastes and abilities, from slow and steady to more amped-up options
Do I have to dress up on a Atlas Ocean Voyages cruise?
No. Passengers can keep it casual and comfortable onboard. Resort casual is encouraged in the evening. No need to pack formal clothes: The line doesn't have structured formal nights.
Is everything free on Atlas Ocean Voyages cruises?
Atlas includes round-trip intercontinental airfare from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; welcome bottle of champagne, premium wine and spirits, international beers and premium coffees; Wi-Fi; L’Occitane bath amenities; bathrobes and slippers; as well as a choice of complimentary shore excursion at every port on every itinerary. Suite guests also enjoy butler service. You will pay extra for spa services and optional shore excursions.
What are Atlas Ocean Voyages’s most popular activities?
Getting further afield in remote and bucket-list destinations is what Atlas offers, from cultural and historic immersions to transformative and active adventures. Depending on your itinerary, you can opt for a hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia; glamp under the Jordanian stars and visit Petra at daybreak; sight five species of penguins in Antarctica; or even safely visit the reactor building in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Onboard, the line will create a convivial atmosphere for guests to meet each other; join in songs and toasts; and share stories of their day’s conquest.
Why go with Atlas Ocean Voyages?
- A mix of luxury onboard along with offbeat, thrilling expedition ashore
- An inclusive cruise experience made with the adventure-seeker in mind
- Small ship atmosphere, with only 196 passengers (186 in Antarctica)
Best for: Cruisers seeking active exploration to less-visited and far-flung destinations aboard a new, small, purpose-built ship.
Not for: Travelers who prefer traditional cruising on big ships or those who expect the largest selection of amenities and venues.