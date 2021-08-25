No. Your fare includes your accommodation, meals at selected restaurants, entertainment and access to leisure facilities.

So what does that actually mean? Most shows and activities are included in the price. But those that carry a charge are the Virtual Reality Arcade aboard World Dream, Glow Bowling on Genting Dream, karaoke and the video games arcade.

On the dining front, all meals in the Dream Dining Room and The Lido are included in your fare. Restaurants that carry a charge are Blue Lagoon, Seafood Grill and Prime Steakhouse, Crystal Life Cuisine, Hotpot, Lobby Café, Silk Road and Umi Uma. Drinks are not included.

Shore excursions also carry a charge.