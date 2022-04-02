  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Norwegian (NCL) April 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2022 Cruises

Carnival April 2022 Cruises

Celebrity April 2022 Cruises

Celebrity April 2022 Cruises

Disney April 2022 Cruises

Disney April 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2022 Cruises

Princess April 2022 Cruises

Princess April 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2022 Cruises

Silversea April 2022 Cruises

Silversea April 2022 Cruises

Windstar April 2022 Cruises

Windstar April 2022 Cruises

Costa April 2022 Cruises

Costa April 2022 Cruises

Viking River April 2022 Cruises

Viking River April 2022 Cruises

Uniworld April 2022 Cruises

Uniworld April 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2022 Cruises

MSC April 2022 Cruises

MSC April 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2022 Cruises

Ponant April 2022 Cruises

Ponant April 2022 Cruises

Scenic April 2022 Cruises

Scenic April 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope April 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope April 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean April 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean April 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 25th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.