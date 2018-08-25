  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
U River Cruises Cruises

5 Reviews
1 Award
The A (Photo: Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)

About U River Cruises Cruises

Designed as the first river cruise catering to a more trendy audience, U River Cruises features more experiential itineraries that allow passengers to connect with the cities the boats visit and the people who live there.

Find U River Cruises Cruises

The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

1 Review
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

1 Review
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B
The B (Photo: Cruise Critic)
The B

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
The A

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

1 Review
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
The A

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Belgrade
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Amsterdam & Brussels Bound Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B

7 Night
Vienna Vibe Details

1 Review
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The B

7 Night
Eastern Europe Escape Details

1 Review
Leaving:Belgrade
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The A

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
U River Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on U River Cruises cruise ships?

U River Cruises attracts a wide variety of cruisers, though despite its target audience, you'll find more 40- and 50-somethings than 20-year-olds. Most are from the U.S.

Do I have to dress up on a U River Cruises cruise?

No. The tongue-in-cheek advice on the U website states: "Come as you are, as long as you have clothes on. No shirt, no shoes, no service."

Is everything free on U River Cruises cruises?

No. Meals are included along with complimentary water, coffee and tea all day long, and juice at breakfast. All other drinks cost extra. Wi-Fi, gratuities and the use of one of the 50 bicycles kept onboard is also included. One shore excursion is included per port but all others must be purchased.

What are U River Cruises’s most popular activities?

People choose U River Cruises for its alternative vision of river cruising. The more interactive, unique or active the option, the more popular it is -- extended bike tours, pretzel-making classes, rock climbing and other such tours, for example.

Other popular activities are morning yoga classes and local DJ nights in the onboard nightclub.

Why go with U River Cruises?

  • Cool ships that stand out from the crowd
  • First line geared toward younger travelers with rooftop lounges and yoga studios
  • Overnight stays and longer stops in cities

Best for: Young and young-at-heart travelers looking for a hip and lively river cruise experience

Not for: Mature, early-to-bed cruisers or anyone looking for a fully inclusive river cruise

U River Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

The A - a good concept, but needs refining

my husband and i chose this, our first river cruise, with some concern. u river cruises, a fairly new cruise line, targeting millennials, was initially restricted to passengers between 21 and 45 years of age.... Read More
User Avatar
flobo

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Danube Flow: Beautiful ship, interesting stops, okay food, very uneven service

For our first river cruise, we select U by Uniworld (now U River Cruises) specifically to cruise with a younger demographic, as we are in our late 30's and enjoy a fun atmosphere. I was a little concerned about the... Read More
User Avatar
~Brandy~

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Cruising the Rhine - Amsterdam to Frankfurt

April saw me join the first cruise of the season for U by Uniworld on the A, cruising from Amsterdam to Frankfurt. It was Easter weekend in Amsterdam so was very busy. I caught a taxi from the airport but the... Read More
User Avatar
AussieGirlKaz

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Itinerary interrupted by low Danube, then management stepped up!

This 60 something couple chose the Danube Flow as an affordable, first river cruise with our ideal itinerary. We flew in a day early to find an email changing the entire trip from the Danube to the Main-Rhine Canal... Read More
User Avatar
Critical Critic

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

