Who goes on U River Cruises cruise ships?
U River Cruises attracts a wide variety of cruisers, though despite its target audience, you'll find more 40- and 50-somethings than 20-year-olds. Most are from the U.S.
Do I have to dress up on a U River Cruises cruise?
No. The tongue-in-cheek advice on the U website states: "Come as you are, as long as you have clothes on. No shirt, no shoes, no service."
Is everything free on U River Cruises cruises?
No. Meals are included along with complimentary water, coffee and tea all day long, and juice at breakfast. All other drinks cost extra. Wi-Fi, gratuities and the use of one of the 50 bicycles kept onboard is also included. One shore excursion is included per port but all others must be purchased.
What are U River Cruises’s most popular activities?
People choose U River Cruises for its alternative vision of river cruising. The more interactive, unique or active the option, the more popular it is -- extended bike tours, pretzel-making classes, rock climbing and other such tours, for example.
Other popular activities are morning yoga classes and local DJ nights in the onboard nightclub.
Why go with U River Cruises?
- Cool ships that stand out from the crowd
- First line geared toward younger travelers with rooftop lounges and yoga studios
- Overnight stays and longer stops in cities
Best for: Young and young-at-heart travelers looking for a hip and lively river cruise experience
Not for: Mature, early-to-bed cruisers or anyone looking for a fully inclusive river cruise