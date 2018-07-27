  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Victory Cruise Lines Cruises

14 Reviews
Victory I

About Victory Cruise Lines Cruises

Victory Cruise Lines has two 202-passenger vessels, Victory I and Victory II. Complimentary features of a Victory Cruise Lines sailing include daily shore excursions, and wine and beer at lunch and dinner, and a cocktail hour before dinner.

Victory Cruise Lines Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Victory Cruise Lines cruise ships?

Passengers are generally North American cruisers aged 60 and older who have traveled extensively abroad and are now exploring the United States and Canada. A large share is from the Midwest and Canada who can drive to the cruise's starting points in the Great Lakes region, Canada and New England.

Though you'll find mostly couples, older siblings and friends traveling together, the line also attracts solo travelers with its single occupancy staterooms.

Do I have to dress up on a Victory Cruise Lines cruise?

Not really. Resort casual is recommended both on the ship and ashore. Passengers are asked not to wear shorts in the dining room for dinner, and men generally arrive in a sport shirt and slacks, while women are in smart slacks or skirts and tops, or dresses. Jackets for men are not required, although some choose to wear them at dinner.

Is everything free on Victory Cruise Lines cruises?

No, but a fair amount is included. You won't pay extra for dining (traditional, specialty or casual options), and most drinks, including house wines, beer, soft drinks and non-premium alcohol, are free all day. There's also a pre-dinner cocktail party where additional options might be available without charge. One complimentary feature shore excursion is offered in every port, and onboard enrichment, evening entertainment and Wi-Fi are all complimentary, too.

There is an added charge for optional excursions, gratuities, laundry service, retail shop purchases and massages and beauty and hair treatments. Getting to and from the ship is your own responsibility as well.

What are Victory Cruise Lines’s most popular activities?

Immersive shore excursions with quite a bit of contact with the local communities are a big attraction on Victory Cruise Lines sailings, as are the hop-on hop-off tour buses that American Queen Steamboat Company has brought to the cruise line.

Aboard the ship there's a noticeably social atmosphere, and the line's pre-dinner cocktail hour and three internationally themed high teas -- British, Viennese and Maharaja -- are quite popular, as are any presentations from speakers that focus on local history and culture.

Why go with Victory Cruise Lines?

  • Small-ship line sailing Great Lakes, Canada and New England
  • Two-ship fleet with 2.5:1 passenger-to-crew ratio
  • Daily shore excursions, alcoholic drinks included

Best for: Mature travelers who enjoy the relaxed pace and destination orientation

Not for: Active cruisers or those looking for glitzy entertainment and a casino

Victory Cruise Lines Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Detroit to Montreal Cruise Itinerary

1. Overall Staff Comments Compared to the AQSC staff, Victory II crew members are international, and they come from all around the world. This does not change the AQSC and VCL hospitality standards of excellent.... Read More
User Avatar
rrrs_travelera

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Excellent Cruise experience

The Victory II ship was recently renovated and they did an excellent job. The ship is fresh, clean, and very well appointed. Every staff member we have met is attentive and concerned for our satisfaction. Our cabin... Read More
User Avatar
BJHeard549

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Great trial run on the Victory 2!

Having traveled many times on The American Queen, we decided to see what the Victory line offered. We traveled from Detroit to Montreal and Quebec. Being the first season there were a few bugs to be worked out,... Read More
User Avatar
oldbonnets42

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Awesome

Cruised several times on American Queen boats and loved each of those. Wanted to try their new acquisition, Victory Cruise Lines and their Great Lakes itinerary. As with the Queen and Duchess, we weren't... Read More
User Avatar
shrumster

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

