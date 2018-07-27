Who goes on Victory Cruise Lines cruise ships?
Passengers are generally North American cruisers aged 60 and older who have traveled extensively abroad and are now exploring the United States and Canada. A large share is from the Midwest and Canada who can drive to the cruise's starting points in the Great Lakes region, Canada and New England.
Though you'll find mostly couples, older siblings and friends traveling together, the line also attracts solo travelers with its single occupancy staterooms.
Do I have to dress up on a Victory Cruise Lines cruise?
Not really. Resort casual is recommended both on the ship and ashore. Passengers are asked not to wear shorts in the dining room for dinner, and men generally arrive in a sport shirt and slacks, while women are in smart slacks or skirts and tops, or dresses. Jackets for men are not required, although some choose to wear them at dinner.
Is everything free on Victory Cruise Lines cruises?
No, but a fair amount is included. You won't pay extra for dining (traditional, specialty or casual options), and most drinks, including house wines, beer, soft drinks and non-premium alcohol, are free all day. There's also a pre-dinner cocktail party where additional options might be available without charge. One complimentary feature shore excursion is offered in every port, and onboard enrichment, evening entertainment and Wi-Fi are all complimentary, too.
There is an added charge for optional excursions, gratuities, laundry service, retail shop purchases and massages and beauty and hair treatments. Getting to and from the ship is your own responsibility as well.
What are Victory Cruise Lines’s most popular activities?
Immersive shore excursions with quite a bit of contact with the local communities are a big attraction on Victory Cruise Lines sailings, as are the hop-on hop-off tour buses that American Queen Steamboat Company has brought to the cruise line.
Aboard the ship there's a noticeably social atmosphere, and the line's pre-dinner cocktail hour and three internationally themed high teas -- British, Viennese and Maharaja -- are quite popular, as are any presentations from speakers that focus on local history and culture.
Why go with Victory Cruise Lines?
- Small-ship line sailing Great Lakes, Canada and New England
- Two-ship fleet with 2.5:1 passenger-to-crew ratio
- Daily shore excursions, alcoholic drinks included
Best for: Mature travelers who enjoy the relaxed pace and destination orientation
Not for: Active cruisers or those looking for glitzy entertainment and a casino