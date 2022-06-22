  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Find a Cruise

Find a Cruise

We found you 57 cruises

Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crystal Mahler
Crystal Mahler

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Across The RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jul 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Danube Discovery Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Treasures Of Southeast Europe (southboundDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Christmas Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Spectacular Danube Holiday Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Playgrounds Of The Netherlands & BelgiumDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube Christmas Dreams Details

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mozart Grand Holiday Cruise Details

40 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
undefined Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Floating ~ 4 star hotel, very little true "cruising", great staff but average food.

It is misleading though, to think of the extraordinary cost we paid ~ $1K+ per person per day for a river cruise when in fact we had less than 4 hours of daylight cruising, the rest of the time we were docked, sandwiched between other ships with no view, moving “cruising” in the middle of the night.It is not Crystal’s fault that the locks near Batslavia, Slovakia were out for repair and we had or trip shortened by a day missing out on a half day of tours and most importantly the use of the ship and culinary/beverage services.Read More
User Avatar
Kekman101

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

First but not last time Crystal

They had a small area for this but hey not is a small boat and you could walk daily for exercise but there is equip there including a rowing and walking and gym equip So that is the reason for a not perfect score Spa they had a massage lady who was good As a result of this trip this line will be taking us on a cruise in 2021 into the Adriatic abut their small yacht.The off ship excursions to get some dance opera orchestras really good.Read More
User Avatar
richminn

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Exceeded all expectations

Too many people to thank, but special mention to Peter the bartender, Juris who oversaw the restaurant with incredible attention to detail, and Milo who was on the restaurant staff and took good care of us.I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience.Read More
User Avatar
japon27

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic

The bus service is great My one gripe is that very young kids are allowed on the boat - two in this case.They had a few other entertainers brought on board - all good and enjoyable Service in every aspect was excellent.Read More
User Avatar
tfred

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Crystal Ravel Cruises

Crystal Ravel Cruises

8 Reviews
Crystal Mozart Cruises

Crystal Mozart Cruises

40 Reviews
Crystal Mahler Cruises

Crystal Mahler Cruises

13 Reviews
Crystal Debussy Cruises

Crystal Debussy Cruises

13 Reviews
Crystal Bach Cruises

Crystal Bach Cruises

10 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 9th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.