Find a Cruise

It is misleading though, to think of the extraordinary cost we paid ~ $1K+ per person per day for a river cruise when in fact we had less than 4 hours of daylight cruising, the rest of the time we were docked, sandwiched between other ships with no view, moving “cruising” in the middle of the night.It is not Crystal’s fault that the locks near Batslavia, Slovakia were out for repair and we had or trip shortened by a day missing out on a half day of tours and most importantly the use of the ship and culinary/beverage services.