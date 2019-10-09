  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Crystal River Cruises

83 Reviews
10 Awards
Crystal Mozart

About Crystal River Cruises

Big name in luxury ocean cruising comes to rivers with multiple restaurants, impressive spa and large suites.

  • More about Crystal River Cruises

  • Who goes on Crystal River cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Crystal River cruise?

Find Crystal River Cruises

Crystal Mahler
Crystal Mahler
Crystal Mahler

16 Night
Grand Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Tulips & WindmillsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Danube Serenade Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Danube Serenade Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Treasures Of Southeast Europe Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Bach

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

10 Night
Danube Holiday MagicDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

5 Night
Rhine & Moselle Summer Escape Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Debussy

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

10 Night
Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Legendary RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Mahler

10 Night
Splendors Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal Ravel

11 Night
Dazzling Danube HolidayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Crystal River Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Crystal River cruise ships?

The average age of cruisers on Crystal River is mid-50s, with approximately half new to Crystal entirely. Passengers are generally well-off, sophisticated travelers who prize authentic cultural travel. Though most passengers are couples or small groups traveling together, the line does attract families during the school holidays, thanks to its connecting rooms and two-bedroom suites. Most come from North America, but you'll find a smattering of international passengers on most sailings.

Do I have to dress up on a Crystal River cruise?

No, though it's not the most casual river cruise option. Daytime dress is comfortable and casual, even in the dining room, although swimsuits, cover-ups/robes and baseball hats are not considered appropriate. The evening dress code is Crystal Casual, which the line describes as a dressed-up version of daytime casual -- think slacks and a collared shirt for men, nice pants or capris with blouse, or sundress for women.

Is everything free on Crystal River cruises?

Just about! Crystal includes everything in the cruise fare from spirits, specialty coffees, soft drinks and wines to gratuities on board and ashore. You also receive free unlimited Wi-Fi, all specialty dining, a rich selection of complimentary shore excursions to choose from, self-service laundry, personal butlers, access to ebikes, airport transfers and more; top suite categories have additional perks.

You will pay extra for select shore excursions, Michelin-starred dining ashore and for treatments in the spa.

What are Crystal River’s most popular activities?

During the day, Crystal offers culturally immersive shore excursions, and when ships are in port overnight, passengers often choose to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants on shore for an optional fee. Onboard, most passengers attend the lecture series featuring experts in the destination being visited, as well as the nightly concerts that might include classical favorites or a local group. The more active cruisers enjoy the indoor swimming pool and a fitness center, as well as the bicycles and kayaks available in port. Depending on the passenger mix, evenings may be active with dancing in the Palm Court.

Why go with Crystal River?

  • Ultraluxury river cruise
  • Small fleet boasts some of river cruising's largest cabins
  • Indoor pools, multiple restaurants and king-size beds set the vessels apart

Best for: Travelers who want exceptional luxury on European rivers, those accustomed to Crystal style

Not for: Budget cruisers

Crystal River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

First but not last time Crystal

Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would. we boarded the ship... Read More
User Avatar
richminn

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Exceeded all expectations

I was a reluctant river cruiser, but timing was right so we booked the Christmas cruise to give it a try. I can't say enough good things about the ship or the experience. My first surprise was on boarding - I... Read More
User Avatar
japon27

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fantastic

This cruise was excellent. Food was great. Excursions are top notch. Service was the best We were on Crystal Debussy last summer. This was an identical experience - just colder We had the S1 category room... Read More
User Avatar
tfred

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A delightful Danube cruise

As fans of Crystal ocean ships, we wanted to sail on Mozart, before she became exclusively for oriental guests from January 1st, though of course there will be 4 other Crystal river ships to choose from. We flew... Read More
User Avatar
Spysmum

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

