  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Holland America Line October 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2023 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

73 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Venetian & Dalmatian DelightDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

26 Night
Ancient Empires & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

21 Night
Adriatic Dream & Passage To AmericaDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Holy Land Ancient Kingdoms & Greek IslesDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

51 Night
Tales Of The South PacificDetails

561 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Greek Isles & Adriatic DreamDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Holy Land & Ancient KingdomsDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Ancient EmpiresDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Dalmatian Delight & Ancient EmpiresDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Adriatic DreamDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Turkey & Greek IslesDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

46 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2023 Cruises

Carnival October 2023 Cruises

Celebrity October 2023 Cruises

Celebrity October 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2023 Cruises

Princess October 2023 Cruises

Princess October 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2023 Cruises

Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

Seabourn October 2023 Cruises

Silversea October 2023 Cruises

Silversea October 2023 Cruises

Viking River October 2023 Cruises

Viking River October 2023 Cruises

Uniworld October 2023 Cruises

Uniworld October 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2023 Cruises

Oceania October 2023 Cruises

Oceania October 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises October 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2023 Cruises

Ponant October 2023 Cruises

Ponant October 2023 Cruises

Scenic October 2023 Cruises

Scenic October 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope October 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises October 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises October 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.