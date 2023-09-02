  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Holland America Line September 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2023 Cruises

We found you 35 cruises

Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

754 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Westerdam
Westerdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Great Alaskan ExplorerDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Mysteries & EgyptDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Ancient Mysteries Kingdoms & Holy LandDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
Iberian Adventure Ancient Mysteries & EgyptDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry Greece & Adriatic Antiqui...Details

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival September 2023 Cruises

Carnival September 2023 Cruises

Celebrity September 2023 Cruises

Celebrity September 2023 Cruises

Cunard September 2023 Cruises

Cunard September 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2023 Cruises

Princess September 2023 Cruises

Princess September 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2023 Cruises

Seabourn September 2023 Cruises

Seabourn September 2023 Cruises

Uniworld September 2023 Cruises

Uniworld September 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2023 Cruises

Oceania September 2023 Cruises

Oceania September 2023 Cruises

MSC September 2023 Cruises

MSC September 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Scenic September 2023 Cruises

Scenic September 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean September 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean September 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages September 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages September 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises September 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises September 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.