Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

October 2022
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

45 Night
Tales Of The South PacificDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

16 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

6 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

13 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

12 Night
150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
Turkey & Greek Isles ExplorerDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

71 Night
Grand Africa VoyageDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Eastern / Tropical CaribbeanDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

6 Night
Wine Country & Pacific NorthwestDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

15 Night
150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

28 Night
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
