Holland America Line July 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

July 2021
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

4 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Skagway
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

3 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

3 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

