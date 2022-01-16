  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Holland America Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Eurodam

10 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Greek Enchantment & Aegean SunsetsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
British IslesDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

12 Night
Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & ThailandDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

12 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Southern / Tropical CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

11 Night
Southern Caribbean WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Southern Caribbean SeafarerDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

14 Night
Baltic ExplorerDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
European SplendorDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

12 Night
European SplendorDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.