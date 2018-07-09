  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Vodohod Cruises

18 Reviews
Vodohod

About Vodohod Cruises

Vodohod's has one of the largest river cruising fleets in Russia. Each of the line's 12 river cruise ships are geared toward international passengers. All have four decks and feature all-outside facing, air-conditioned cabins with en suite bathrooms.

Find Vodohod Cruises

Vodohod Cruises

We found you 2 cruises

Kronshtadt
Kronshtadt (Photo: Vodohod)

11 Night
Del Volga Al Neva, De Moscú A San Petersburgo Details

Leaving:Moscow
Cruise Line:Vodohod
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kronshtadt
Kronshtadt (Photo: Vodohod)

10 Night
A Lo Largo De Los Ríos De Rusia, De San Petersburg...Details

Leaving:Saint Petersburg
Cruise Line:Vodohod
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vodohod Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Vodohod cruise ships?

Vodohod attracts an international audience and, sometimes, a broad age range of passengers. The majority are over the age of 50, but the line also attracts multigenerational families with children.

The line has a strong partnership with a French cruise company so the French tend to make up the largest single nationality. The rest of the passengers come from a variety of countries, including the U.S., U.K. and mainland Europe, Hong Kong and Brazil, to name just a few. This creates a very cosmopolitan onboard atmosphere.

Do I have to dress up on a Vodohod cruise?

No. There is no set dress code and most passengers opt for casual attire. Visits to Orthodox churches and monasteries require observing certain regulations, such as wearing pants for men -- no shorts -- and longer dresses or pants for women and tops that cover shoulders and upper parts of the arm.

Evenings tend to be smart-casual, but there is no requirement to dress up. Some passengers wear jeans and T-shirts while others change into something a little smarter, particularly for the captain's dinner or evening out at a concert or ballet.

Is everything free on Vodohod cruises?

Not quite. Vodohod fares cover all meals and snacks, daily excursions, two daily bottles of water per cabin (which can be topped up from a water cooler), Wi-Fi and the services of a dedicated English-speaking host. Other onboard expenses, including drinks and gratuities are not covered.

What are Vodohod’s most popular activities?

Owned and operated by Russians, Vodohod is all about providing an authentic and in-depth experience of local Russian life and culture. Highlights include visits to world-famous museums and places of interest. The daily program features up to seven activities per day, such as Russian language lessons, cookery demos, poetry readings, Russian doll painting workshops and illustrated lectures by eminent guests including university professors.

In the evening, live traditional folk shows, performed by local singers and dancers, as well as classical music concerts always pull in a large audience.

Why go with Vodohod?

  • Authentic Russian experience onboard
  • One of the largest fleets in Russia
  • Purpose-built ships

Best for: Cosmopolitan over-50s seeking immersive Russian travel and families with older kids

Not for: Finicky eaters, fans of smaller river vessels and anyone who prefers less structured travel

Vodohod Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Russia Volga River Cruise

User Avatar
Rachel Wu

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Wonderful river cruise

The ship had separate activities for all language groups (English, Russian, French, Chinese, etc.We had a retired professor lecturing on Russian history and he did a great job.Read More
User Avatar
Senior Citizen

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fabulous river cruise - Moscow to St Petersberg - August 2019

Our personal cruise girl Zenka (Jayne) looked after our every need from the minute we boarded to the second we left.Wonderful river cruise.Read More
User Avatar
balshilady

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Greatly exceeded all expectations! Excellent value for money. Impeccable service

The suites are small, yet comfortable with large windows, cupboards and a small bathroom with sink, toilet and shower.There are several dining rooms, lounge areas, bars, meeting rooms, large wide decks and even a shop.Read More
User Avatar
LVgm3110

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

