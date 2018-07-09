Vodohod attracts an international audience and, sometimes, a broad age range of passengers. The majority are over the age of 50, but the line also attracts multigenerational families with children.

The line has a strong partnership with a French cruise company so the French tend to make up the largest single nationality. The rest of the passengers come from a variety of countries, including the U.S., U.K. and mainland Europe, Hong Kong and Brazil, to name just a few. This creates a very cosmopolitan onboard atmosphere.