Who goes on Vodohod cruise ships?
Vodohod attracts an international audience and, sometimes, a broad age range of passengers. The majority are over the age of 50, but the line also attracts multigenerational families with children.
The line has a strong partnership with a French cruise company so the French tend to make up the largest single nationality. The rest of the passengers come from a variety of countries, including the U.S., U.K. and mainland Europe, Hong Kong and Brazil, to name just a few. This creates a very cosmopolitan onboard atmosphere.
Do I have to dress up on a Vodohod cruise?
No. There is no set dress code and most passengers opt for casual attire. Visits to Orthodox churches and monasteries require observing certain regulations, such as wearing pants for men -- no shorts -- and longer dresses or pants for women and tops that cover shoulders and upper parts of the arm.
Evenings tend to be smart-casual, but there is no requirement to dress up. Some passengers wear jeans and T-shirts while others change into something a little smarter, particularly for the captain's dinner or evening out at a concert or ballet.
Is everything free on Vodohod cruises?
Not quite. Vodohod fares cover all meals and snacks, daily excursions, two daily bottles of water per cabin (which can be topped up from a water cooler), Wi-Fi and the services of a dedicated English-speaking host. Other onboard expenses, including drinks and gratuities are not covered.
What are Vodohod’s most popular activities?
Owned and operated by Russians, Vodohod is all about providing an authentic and in-depth experience of local Russian life and culture. Highlights include visits to world-famous museums and places of interest. The daily program features up to seven activities per day, such as Russian language lessons, cookery demos, poetry readings, Russian doll painting workshops and illustrated lectures by eminent guests including university professors.
In the evening, live traditional folk shows, performed by local singers and dancers, as well as classical music concerts always pull in a large audience.
Why go with Vodohod?
- Authentic Russian experience onboard
- One of the largest fleets in Russia
- Purpose-built ships
Best for: Cosmopolitan over-50s seeking immersive Russian travel and families with older kids
Not for: Finicky eaters, fans of smaller river vessels and anyone who prefers less structured travel