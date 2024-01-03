  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2024 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

Viking Mars
Viking Sky

17 Night
Panama Canal & The Pacific CoastDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

463 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

307 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,391 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 31, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

120 Night
120 Night Viking World JourneysDetails

1,045 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
West Indies ExplorerDetails

1,391 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

463 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 16, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
120 Night
120 Night Viking World JourneysDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

307 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,391 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
32 Night
Grand Hawaii & PolynesiaDetails

1,902 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Iconic Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
