Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2023 Cruises

We found you 37 cruises

Viking Neptune
Ship Exterior on Viking Orion

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Mars
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
10 Night
Alaska & The Inside PassageDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska & The Inside PassageDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Mediterranean's Iconic ShoresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Scandinavia & The British IslesDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

