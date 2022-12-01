  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Viking Ocean December 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Viking Ocean Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Viking Orion

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Star

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal PassageDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

14 Night
West Indies To IberiaDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
West Indies ExplorerDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Star

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal PassageDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fuerte Amador
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Neptune

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Neptune

137 Night
137 Night 2022-2023 Viking World CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

21 Night
Iconic Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2022 Cruises

Carnival December 2022 Cruises

Celebrity December 2022 Cruises

Celebrity December 2022 Cruises

Cunard December 2022 Cruises

Cunard December 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2022 Cruises

Princess December 2022 Cruises

Princess December 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2022 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean December 2022 Cruises

Seabourn December 2022 Cruises

Seabourn December 2022 Cruises

Silversea December 2022 Cruises

Silversea December 2022 Cruises

Windstar December 2022 Cruises

Windstar December 2022 Cruises

Viking River December 2022 Cruises

Viking River December 2022 Cruises

Uniworld December 2022 Cruises

Uniworld December 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten December 2022 Cruises

Oceania December 2022 Cruises

Oceania December 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2022 Cruises

Ponant December 2022 Cruises

Ponant December 2022 Cruises

Scenic December 2022 Cruises

Scenic December 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.