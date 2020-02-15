Viking Ocean Cruises is one of the youngest luxury fleets on the waves, with beautiful, largely inclusive 930-passenger ships that generally cater to adults 55 and older. Itineraries are packed with ports, and a shore excursion is included at every stop.

Not for: Families with children under 18; anyone looking for big cruise ship amenities

Best for: Mature cruisers who enjoy casual sophistication and want longer stays in ports

Cruisers also gather for performances that represent the destination, from traditional Greek dance to Italian opera. There are movies on the pool deck (with Bose headphones to control volume individually), and the thermal suite in the spa is a favorite, with its snow grotto, sauna, steam room, pools and flickering vapor fireplace.

Most Viking Ocean cruisers spend their time ashore exploring, and when onboard want to expand their knowledge of the destination they're visiting by attending port lectures, checking out the onboard collection of books and talking to experts who have been brought onboard and range from archaeologists and historians to former news commentators and scientists.

You do pay for spa and salon services, optional shore excursions, beverages outside of lunch and dinner (except specialty coffees, teas and bottled water, which are free), and purchases from the shops.

No, but a sizable amount is. You'll have a free shore excursion in each port, unlimited free Wi-Fi access and all restaurants are complimentary, including room service. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner and self-service laundry and access to the spa thermal suite are all complimentary as well.

Not really. Viking has no formal nights and daytime dress is casual, while evenings are "elegant casual." Women appear at dinner in dresses, skirts or slacks with a sweater or blouse; men show up in slacks and a collared shirt. Bathing suits, cover-ups and exercise clothing may only be worn on the pool and sports decks and in the fitness center.

Viking's passengers are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-and-older age bracket. They're active and want an itinerary packed with ports and ample time for meaningful exploration. Children younger than 18 are not allowed onboard.

Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about...

Having been to Europe on Viking River & Ocean we thought we would try South America this time. Disappointing as Argentina and Chile not very open to tourists. Getting off in Buenos Aires was a disaster-3 hours...

I want to share how pleased we are with how Viking takes care of guests. This trip was our ninth on Viking Ocean, had it not been necessary (and prudent) for Viking to Cancel we would have also enjoyed our 10th...

Overall i like the Viking ocean ships. Clean, crisp norweigian style. Food choices good. Room layout very good. But this review is about my view of the way Viking handled the itinerary debacle caused by the...

