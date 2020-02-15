  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking Ocean Cruises

5,401 Reviews
26 Awards
Viking Star

About Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises is one of the youngest luxury fleets on the waves, with beautiful, largely inclusive 930-passenger ships that generally cater to adults 55 and older. Itineraries are packed with ports, and a shore excursion is included at every stop.

Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion

7 Night
Bermuda EscapeDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Hamilton
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

118 Night
118 Night 2022 Viking World HorizonsDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion

10 Night
Alaska & The Inside PassageDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

10 Night
Alaska & The Inside PassageDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

10 Night
Alaska & The Inside PassageDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

22 Night
North Pacific PassageDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

92 Night
Grand Pacific ExplorerDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sea

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ocean Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking Ocean cruise ships?

Viking's passengers are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-and-older age bracket. They're active and want an itinerary packed with ports and ample time for meaningful exploration. Children younger than 18 are not allowed onboard.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking Ocean cruise?

Not really. Viking has no formal nights and daytime dress is casual, while evenings are "elegant casual." Women appear at dinner in dresses, skirts or slacks with a sweater or blouse; men show up in slacks and a collared shirt. Bathing suits, cover-ups and exercise clothing may only be worn on the pool and sports decks and in the fitness center.

Is everything free on Viking Ocean cruises?

No, but a sizable amount is. You'll have a free shore excursion in each port, unlimited free Wi-Fi access and all restaurants are complimentary, including room service. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner and self-service laundry and access to the spa thermal suite are all complimentary as well.

You do pay for spa and salon services, optional shore excursions, beverages outside of lunch and dinner (except specialty coffees, teas and bottled water, which are free), and purchases from the shops.

What are Viking Ocean’s most popular activities?

Most Viking Ocean cruisers spend their time ashore exploring, and when onboard want to expand their knowledge of the destination they're visiting by attending port lectures, checking out the onboard collection of books and talking to experts who have been brought onboard and range from archaeologists and historians to former news commentators and scientists.

Cruisers also gather for performances that represent the destination, from traditional Greek dance to Italian opera. There are movies on the pool deck (with Bose headphones to control volume individually), and the thermal suite in the spa is a favorite, with its snow grotto, sauna, steam room, pools and flickering vapor fireplace.

Why go with Viking Ocean?

  • Destination-rich itineraries
  • Small ships that access unique ports
  • Nordic-influenced spa with snow grotto
  • Wraparound promenade deck

Best for: Mature cruisers who enjoy casual sophistication and want longer stays in ports

Not for: Families with children under 18; anyone looking for big cruise ship amenities

Featured News

1
Viking Names Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Venus, At Sea
2
Viking Adds Malta as Summer 2021 Homeport, Increases Bermuda and Iceland Sailings
Viking Ocean Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A good cruise cut short

Overall i like the Viking ocean ships. Clean, crisp norweigian style. Food choices good. Room layout very good. But this review is about my view of the way Viking handled the itinerary debacle caused by the... Read More
User Avatar
TUCRUISE

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Viking. Above and beyond.

I want to share how pleased we are with how Viking takes care of guests. This trip was our ninth on Viking Ocean, had it not been necessary (and prudent) for Viking to Cancel we would have also enjoyed our 10th... Read More
User Avatar
Niles Andersen

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Viking Good but South America not so much

Having been to Europe on Viking River & Ocean we thought we would try South America this time. Disappointing as Argentina and Chile not very open to tourists. Getting off in Buenos Aires was a disaster-3 hours... Read More
User Avatar
CAJ86

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

A great experience with Viking Star!

Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about... Read More
User Avatar
fairweathertraveller

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

