Who goes on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruise ships?
Passengers vary by season, among them many first-timers checking out the cruise experience, along with couples, international travelers, families with children, college students and local people on weekend getaways, especially gamblers who favor the robust casino loyalty program. Guests' ages vary from early 20s to late 60s. All announcements are provided in both English and Spanish.
Do I have to dress up on a Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruise?
During the day the attire is very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). The specialty restaurants and main dining room have an "elegant" requirement for men: long pants or dressy jeans and collared shirts. Jackets and ties are optional, and no flip-flops are allowed. Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses or cocktail dresses for dinner and entertainment.
Is everything free on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line cruises?
No and, in fact, you'll pay for quite a bit extra, including shore excursions, onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa services, soft drinks and alcohol and some room service items. Included in the cruise fare is dining in the main dining room and select 24-hour room service items (snacks and sandwiches).
What are Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s most popular activities?
Whether just getting on the ship or coming back from the island, passengers hit the bars and lounges, the pools and spa, the salon and fitness area. This is fun cruising, and a lively Latino band fuels enthusiastic dancing. Passengers gravitate to the casino, theater and the nightclub/disco until the wee hours, and the various restaurants continue from dinner to late-night snacks. Kids enjoy the various activities offered by the designated kids' clubs, available for cruisers ages 3 to 17.
Why go with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line?
- Short sailings are great for first-time cruisers
- Ideal for short getaways to the Bahamas
- Offers unique cruise-and-resort-stay packages
Best for: First-timers who want to try cruising without breaking the bank or those who just want a short getaway
Not for: Anyone looking for a cruise more than two nights, or zip lines, skating rinks and high-tech entertainment