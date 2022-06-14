No, and what's included often varies by itinerary. Generally, all meals and drinks onboard the ship, most sightseeing, onboard entertainment, transfers and gratuities are included in the cruise fare. Many itineraries also include daily bottled water, tea and coffee, as well as soft drinks, beer and local wine during lunch and dinner.

Extra charges include optional shore excursions, most beverages outside of lunch and dinner, and any optional purchases onboard your ship.