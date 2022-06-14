  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Travelmarvel Cruises

39 Reviews
1 Award
Travelmarvel

About Travelmarvel Cruises

Known for great value, premium cruising with many inclusions but not as inclusive as parent company APT.

Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nurem...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterdam...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

11 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

8 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 202...Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Alpine Discovery & European Gems River Cruise With...Details

Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg...Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
European Gems Amsterdam To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Alpine Discovery & European Gems River Cruise 2022Details

Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
European Gems Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
European Gems Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
European Gems Paris To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Travelmarvel cruise ships?

The majority of Travelmarvel's cruisers are from Australia and New Zealand and are generally aged 55-plus. Children under the age of 8 are not permitted.

Do I have to dress up on a Travelmarvel cruise?

Not really. Most people dress casually onboard during the day; however, some opt to dress up for a night out in town. Smarter casual outfits (think trousers and collared shirt for men, and slacks and a blouse for women) are the norm for the evenings, in general, and a dressier outfit is appropriate for the welcome dinner.

Is everything free on Travelmarvel cruises?

No, and what's included often varies by itinerary. Generally, all meals and drinks onboard the ship, most sightseeing, onboard entertainment, transfers and gratuities are included in the cruise fare. Many itineraries also include daily bottled water, tea and coffee, as well as soft drinks, beer and local wine during lunch and dinner.

Extra charges include optional shore excursions, most beverages outside of lunch and dinner, and any optional purchases onboard your ship.

What are Travelmarvel’s most popular activities?

Travelmarvel's most popular offering is its range of "Insider Experiences," which give passengers the chance to experience a destination like a local, with options like a private Oktoberfest celebration in Germany or an intimate lunch with a local family in Vietnam.

Why go with Travelmarvel?

  • Premium cruising with value-for-money pricing.
  • "Live like a local" range of immersive experiences.
  • Comfortable fleet of new or recently refurbished vessels.

Best for: Budget travelers looking to explore Europe by river

Not for: Anyone with mobility issues

Travelmarvel Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Covid Guarantee

Please be aware that contrary to the written advice given before the cruise there are no covid prevention measures in place at Travelmarvel.After following all the covid rules and guidance for two years, we have remained covid free until a two week cruise on the Vega.Read More
User Avatar
Ail20

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Superb Run Cruise , all good Fun

Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!!Crew were brilliant all round service to all was probably the best I have had, they all had a laugh and joke with you..Read More
User Avatar
BIGGS-G

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Good, but with a couple of exceptions

In fairness to the staff, when we made our preference for a table for two known, they laid up two for dinner on the first night, but on subsequent nights only one, strictly on a 'first come-first served' basis.However, until more tables for two are available in the restaurant, we'd probably not use them again.Read More
User Avatar
DPTANDT

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

River cruise convert. No more big ships for us.

With Travelmarvel, my sister paid NO single supplement (she was not therefore eligible for free airfare, but still a lot cheaper) and her cabin was next door to our suite on the top deck.Before joining the river ship in Budapest, we did a 2 week Travelmarvel tour of Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia.Read More
User Avatar
Louise Kearney

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

