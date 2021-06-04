  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Travelmarvel Cruises

38 Reviews
1 Award
Travelmarvel

About Travelmarvel Cruises

Known for great value, premium cruising with many inclusions but not as inclusive as parent company APT.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

8 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

24 Night
Alpine Discovery & European Gems River Cruise With Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

14 Night
European Gems Budapest To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

8 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Budapest 2021Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

11 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

30 Night
European Gems With Grand Alpine Explorer & Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

27 Night
European Gems With Grand Alpine Explorer 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

22 Night
Edinburgh The Highlands & Islands With European Gems 2021Details

Leaving:Edinburgh Island
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

24 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

11 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

21 Night
Alpine Discovery & European Gems River Cruise 2022Details

Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

14 Night
European Gems Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

17 Night
European Gems Paris To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

14 Night
European Gems Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Travelmarvel cruise ships?

The majority of Travelmarvel's cruisers are from Australia and New Zealand and are generally aged 55-plus. Children under the age of 8 are not permitted.

Do I have to dress up on a Travelmarvel cruise?

Not really. Most people dress casually onboard during the day; however, some opt to dress up for a night out in town. Smarter casual outfits (think trousers and collared shirt for men, and slacks and a blouse for women) are the norm for the evenings, in general, and a dressier outfit is appropriate for the welcome dinner.

Is everything free on Travelmarvel cruises?

No, and what's included often varies by itinerary. Generally, all meals and drinks onboard the ship, most sightseeing, onboard entertainment, transfers and gratuities are included in the cruise fare. Many itineraries also include daily bottled water, tea and coffee, as well as soft drinks, beer and local wine during lunch and dinner.

Extra charges include optional shore excursions, most beverages outside of lunch and dinner, and any optional purchases onboard your ship.

What are Travelmarvel’s most popular activities?

Travelmarvel's most popular offering is its range of "Insider Experiences," which give passengers the chance to experience a destination like a local, with options like a private Oktoberfest celebration in Germany or an intimate lunch with a local family in Vietnam.

Why go with Travelmarvel?

  • Premium cruising with value-for-money pricing.
  • "Live like a local" range of immersive experiences.
  • Comfortable fleet of new or recently refurbished vessels.

Best for: Budget travelers looking to explore Europe by river

Not for: Anyone with mobility issues

Travelmarvel Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Superb Run Cruise , all good Fun

Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included... Read More
User Avatar
BIGGS-G

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Good, but with a couple of exceptions

We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite. Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel... Read More
User Avatar
DPTANDT

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

River cruise convert. No more big ships for us.

We chose our 2 week river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam with Travelmarvel mainly from an economic point of view. My husband and I were travelling with my sister, and the single supplement for her on APT and... Read More
User Avatar
Louise Kearney

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Nice Ship but the Captain !!!!!

This was a full charter from Hanau to Passau on the River Main and Canal to Passau. The ship was clean, Crew from eastern Europe and the Philipines. Most were friendly and helpful. The Food was good but the... Read More
User Avatar
stephenp

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

