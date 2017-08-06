Who goes on Sanctuary Retreats cruise ships?
Sanctuary Retreats attracts well-traveled, socially and culturally aware couples and families -- mostly English speakers -- from around the globe who are looking for an exclusive yet authentic experience. Age restrictions vary by itinerary, and the average age onboard is over 50.
Do I have to dress up on a Sanctuary Retreats cruise?
Not really. Most people dress casually for the weather and itinerary, but many passengers do change into smarter casual attire for dinner. Shorts and T-shirts are not permitted at dinner.
Is everything free on Sanctuary Retreats cruises?
No, but a lot is, including all guided excursions and all meals, plus wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Drinks from the bar, gratuities, spa treatments (where available) and retail shop purchases are not included.
What are Sanctuary Retreats’s most popular activities?
Shore excursions are, by far, the most popular activity for Sanctuary Retreats passengers. Cruises take them right to the heart of the destinations they are visiting, embracing the authentic, the local and the historic. Each excursion either offers the chance to experience the very raw nature of each place or authentic experiences such as tai chi, cookery and calligraphy classes. Onboard, cruisers enjoy even more cultural immersion with such activities as a galabeya party (Egyptian costumes) and performances by whirling dervishes and belly dancers.
Why go with Sanctuary Retreats?
- Upscale experience on boutique ships.
- High crew-to-passenger ratio.
- Award-winning chefs.
Best for: Mature, luxury-oriented culture vultures
Not for: Budget cruisers, young families and anyone who prefers a casual onboard ambiance