G Adventures Cruises

13 Reviews
G Adventures

About G Adventures Cruises

A typical day aboard G Adventures' sole company-owned ship, Expedition, includes shore excursions by Zodiac and lectures by the onboard expedition team (one team member for every 10 passengers). Schedules in the Antarctic, Arctic and West Africa are extremely flexible.

Find G Adventures Cruises

G Adventures Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

Daniele
Daniele

6 Night
Burgundy And The Doubs ValleyDetails

Leaving:Dijon
Cruise Line:G Adventures
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Daniele
Daniele

6 Night
The Doubs Valley And BurgundyDetails

Leaving:Besancon
Cruise Line:G Adventures
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Daniele
Daniele

6 Night
Meandering Along The Burgundy, Saône And Centre Ca...Details

Leaving:Dijon
Cruise Line:G Adventures
May 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Daniele
Daniele

6 Night
Get Away From It All On An Emotional Journey From...Details

Leaving:Dijon
Cruise Line:G Adventures
No prices currently available for this sailing.
G Adventures Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on G Adventures cruise ships?

G Adventures attracts a diverse group of adventure-seeking, nature-loving passengers of all ages from around the world. They might be couples booking twin cabins or groups of friends and families drawn by G Expedition's affordable triple and quad cabins. Solo travelers are matched with other like-minded individuals and pay no single supplement. The average age tends to be somewhat lower than on higher-priced expedition lines -- 50 years old for polar expedition cruising and 46 in the Galapagos and Amazon.

Do I have to dress up on a G Adventures cruise?

No. Dress onboard is casual, and G Adventures advises travelers to pack light. There's no need to pack bulky rubber boots or parkas for polar exploration either. You're loaned a pair of boots to use during your cruise, and the line gives you a parka that's yours to take home after the sailing.

Is everything free on G Adventures cruises?

No. Cruise fares for G Adventures include most shore excursions (with the exception of kayaking in polar regions and an optional night of camping in Antarctica), as well onboard lectures; all meals and snacks; 24/7 coffee, tea and water (each passenger is given a reusable water bottle to fill from water stations on the ship); airport transfers; and Captain's welcome and farewell receptions with complimentary glasses of sparkling wine.

Tips are not included; G Adventures recommends between $10 and $15 per person, per day. Other extra expenses might include soda and alcoholic drinks, shop purchases and laundry services.

What are G Adventures’s most popular activities?

The most popular activities vary depending on the style of G Adventures cruise you're on. Doing an expedition cruise in the Galapagos, Amazon or one of the polar regions? Kodiak and skiff tours, hiking and shore excursions that get you up close to wildlife are the most popular. On a river cruise in Europe or on the Mekong? Cultural, bike and food tours are tops. Yachting around the Mediterranean or Caribbean? Hitting the beach and checking out local restaurants are among passengers' favorite pastimes.

Why go with G Adventures?

  • Small-ship adventure cruising in remote locations
  • Shore tours include kayaking and ice camping
  • Responsible travel is a cornerstone philosophy

Best for: Adventure seekers looking for something even more off-the-beaten path than the Polar regions

Not for: Anyone looking for modern cruise ship amenities or who needs to be connected 24/7 (there is no Wi-Fi)

G Adventures Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Just the most amazing time I spent on a cruise

The food was amazing for such a small ship and only alcoholic beverages and fizzy drinks had to by bought, but still water was provided free to each meal.Also tea and coffee were available through the whole day for free.Read More
User Avatar
onyx007

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Best cruise I've done

Here's the best part, there's no art sales, casinos, jewelry shops, staff taking unwanted photos.There is one dinning room with no upcharges to dine here or there.Read More
User Avatar
jsadiving

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

One of a kind experience!

Only 120 passengers which meant it never felt crowded, operations to land were quick and efficient, and the captain regularly opened the bridge so you could sit and enjoy things from that perspective, with binoculars provided for bird or iceberg watching.You don't have to kayak during each operation, so a couple time I went on land as well, but you can't beat being a foot away from the water, touching icebergs, seeing penguins swim past.Read More
User Avatar
davidjez

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Polar bears and icebergs

Lovely arctic weather and a helpful expedition staff made this trip to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland truly exceptional.The zodiaks took us to retreating glaciers, magnificent icebergs and allowed us to view the wildlife still around as the arctic summer ended and we approached winter.Read More
User Avatar
kappyped

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

