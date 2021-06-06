Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Not for: Travelers on a budget who prefer to sail with folks from their own country

Best for: Culturally inquisitive passengers looking for an upscale experience with a lively onboard atmosphere, particularly at night

Daily shore excursions -- often more than one -- are included in the fare. These include coach tours to places of interest and town and city walking tours, often usefully divided into gentle, regular and active walking groups. All passengers have personal earpieces and receivers in their cabins, which enable them to hear the guide clearly without having to huddle around, and because different shore excursions are on offer, they invariably involve small groups and never feel over crowded. The line's "Signature" and "Royal Signature" excursions are particularly popular, as these provide extra special options (think treasure hunts, falconry displays and banquets hosted by actual royalty). Passengers also enjoy taking out one of the 20 or so bicycles onboard for exploring the river bank, or, when not in a port, indulging in some time at the spa or soaking in the top-deck hot tub.

Yes, with APT all passengers need to factor in is spending money for time ashore. Fares cover excursions, meals and snacks, wine with lunch and dinner, an all-day open bar (even with sparkling wine at breakfast) and Wi-Fi. Some cabin categories also include butler service, complimentary laundry and room service dining, and in the top suites, a bottle of Champagne on arrival. As the company is Australian, where tipping is not a firmly entrenched culture, gratuities to local guides, drivers, the ship's crew and cruise director are also included in the fare.

The dress code is "casual and comfortable" by day and smart-casual for dinner. Passengers are not allowed to wear swimwear in the restaurant or lounges, and shorts are not suitable for dinner. There is one captain's night per cruise, which is when people tend to wear their best attire -- collared shirts and jackets for men (ties not required) and dresses or smart trousers and tops for ladies. The most important things to pack are comfortable shoes for the shore excursions as many of them involve walking along cobbled or uneven streets.

Predominantly aged 50 and upward, APT passengers are likely to be well-traveled couples and singles interested in culture and authentic experiences. The company is primarily aimed at English-speaking markets in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., with a smattering of folks from North America. It is rare to see children aboard.

