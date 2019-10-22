Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group of cruise brands, launched in 2014. The line offers value-for-money river and coastal cruises while managing to include a lot in the fare. On board Emerald Cruise’s 9 river ships you’ll find a more active vibe compared to other river ships and the line looks forward to welcoming its first coastal yacht cruise, Emerald Azzurra, in January 2022.

Shore excursions are the most popular activities for Emerald's passengers, with the EmeraldPLUS (tours that focus on local customs) and EmeraldACTIVE options particular favorites. Onboard, cruisers love hanging out in the dual-purpose area at the back of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day to a cinema at night.

Mostly. Cruise fares include most shore excursions, all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Extra costs are bar drinks, optional shore excursions, beauty treatments and massages, and retail shop purchases.

Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, but mostly opting for smarter casual rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Not really. Ships have a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code and there are no formal nights. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate.

Emerald Cruises serves the typical European river cruise passenger -- generally well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket. However, the line's contemporary, boutique-style ships also attract first-time river cruisers, including passengers in their 40s, who enjoy the active shore excursions on offer. Around half of the passengers come from the U.K., with the rest coming from Australia, New Zealand, the U.S and Canada.

