Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.
Carnival October 2021 Cruises
Celebrity October 2021 Cruises
Holland America Line October 2021 Cruises
Norwegian (NCL) October 2021 Cruises
Princess October 2021 Cruises
Royal Caribbean October 2021 Cruises
Seabourn October 2021 Cruises
Windstar October 2021 Cruises
Costa October 2021 Cruises
Viking River October 2021 Cruises
Uniworld October 2021 Cruises
Hurtigruten October 2021 Cruises
Oceania October 2021 Cruises
MSC October 2021 Cruises
Avalon Waterways October 2021 Cruises
AmaWaterways October 2021 Cruises
Scenic October 2021 Cruises
Emerald October 2021 Cruises
Viking Ocean October 2021 Cruises
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.