Who goes on CroisiEurope cruise ships?
The majority of CroisiEurope's clientele is European, with a large percentage of passengers being French. Many sailings also have a small number of North Americans, Australians and Brits. Most cruisers are over 50, but during the summer months, you can expect to see more families.
Do I have to dress up on a CroisiEurope cruise?
Not too much. Ships have a relaxed, continental atmosphere with no set dress code. By day passengers dress casually, with some keeping to similar apparel in the evening and others putting on smarter casual wear. The weekly gala dinner does see people dress it up, but never in formal wear.
Is everything free on CroisiEurope cruises?
No, but how inclusive the fares are depends on where you are booking from and which package you purchase. All fares cover meals, Wi-Fi and a selection of wine with lunch and dinner, as well as an open bar that includes all beverages, barring a small number of premium brands and Champagne. North Americans generally have shore excursions included in the cruise fare, as well, along with transfers. Europeans, on the other hand, can choose a fare with or without shore excursions included. Extra costs for everyone are gratuities and retail shop purchases.
What are CroisiEurope’s most popular activities?
Shore excursions are the no. 1 activity for CroisiEurope passengers who can choose from classic choices and "Discovery" options that offer out-of-the-ordinary experiences. Onboard, passengers enjoy a livelier atmosphere than many other riverboats, with quizzes, games, evening entertainment and late-night dancing.
Why go with CroisiEurope?
- Affordable cruises
- Unique itineraries not featured by other lines
- French ambience and cuisine
Best for: French-speakers, Francophiles and budget-oriented cruisers
Not for: Anyone with an aversion to French culture and cuisine; picky eaters