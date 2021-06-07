  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
CroisiEurope Cruises

130 Reviews
1 Award
Douce France

About CroisiEurope Cruises

The largest European-based river line, CroisiEurope operates more than 50 ships and canal barges and was founded in 1976 in France. It is known for its strong French onboard atmosphere and for sailing unusual rivers and canals. All crew members are bilingual and announcements, programs and excursions are in English and French. Picky eaters should note lunch and dinner have set menus with few, if any, alternate choices; all dining is assigned seating.

  • More about CroisiEurope

  • Who goes on CroisiEurope cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a CroisiEurope cruise?

Find CroisiEurope Cruises

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seine Princesse
Seine Princesse
Seine Princesse

4 Night
The Seine Valley And Its Must-see CallsDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Beethoven
Beethoven
Beethoven

4 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of LoreleiDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
France
France
France

4 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of LoreleiDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europe
Europe
Europe

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Engelhartszell
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Europe

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vivaldi

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Symphonie

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Engelhartszell
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
African Dream

12 Night
África Austral: Una Experiencia Inédita En Los Confines Del Mundo Con Extensión "la Península DeDetails

Leaving:Cabo
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Amalia Rodrigues

7 Night
From Portugal To Spain: Porto, The Douro Valley , And Salamanca (spain)Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Infante Don Henrique

7 Night
From Portugal To Spain: Porto, The Douro Valley , And Salamanca (spain)Details

6 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Van Gogh

5 Night
A Trip To Admire The Beautiful Scenery Of The Rhône ValleyDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Cruising
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Gil Eanes

7 Night
From Portugal To Spain: Porto, The Douro Valley , And Salamanca (spain)Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Van Gogh

4 Night
The Magic Of The Provençal Rhône And The CamargueDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Renoir

4 Night
The Seine Valley And Its Must-see CallsDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Camargue

5 Night
A Trip To Admire The Beautiful Scenery Of The Rhône ValleyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Cruising
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Monet

4 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of LoreleiDetails

Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
African Dream

8 Night
África Austral : Experiencia Única A Los Confines Del Mundo Details

Leaving:Sur
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Douce France

7 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

Leaving:Melk
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Lafayette

4 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of LoreleiDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Botticelli

3 Night
Escapada Parisina Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Van Gogh

6 Night
All The Must-see Sites On The Rhône Between Lyon, Provence, And The Camargue With Dinner At Paul BoDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
France

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
France

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Engelhartszell
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cyrano de Bergerac

4 Night
The Exceptional Region Of BordeauxDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Symphonie

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

CroisiEurope Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on CroisiEurope cruise ships?

The majority of CroisiEurope's clientele is European, with a large percentage of passengers being French. Many sailings also have a small number of North Americans, Australians and Brits. Most cruisers are over 50, but during the summer months, you can expect to see more families.

Do I have to dress up on a CroisiEurope cruise?

Not too much. Ships have a relaxed, continental atmosphere with no set dress code. By day passengers dress casually, with some keeping to similar apparel in the evening and others putting on smarter casual wear. The weekly gala dinner does see people dress it up, but never in formal wear.

Is everything free on CroisiEurope cruises?

No, but how inclusive the fares are depends on where you are booking from and which package you purchase. All fares cover meals, Wi-Fi and a selection of wine with lunch and dinner, as well as an open bar that includes all beverages, barring a small number of premium brands and Champagne. North Americans generally have shore excursions included in the cruise fare, as well, along with transfers. Europeans, on the other hand, can choose a fare with or without shore excursions included. Extra costs for everyone are gratuities and retail shop purchases.

What are CroisiEurope’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are the no. 1 activity for CroisiEurope passengers who can choose from classic choices and "Discovery" options that offer out-of-the-ordinary experiences. Onboard, passengers enjoy a livelier atmosphere than many other riverboats, with quizzes, games, evening entertainment and late-night dancing.

Why go with CroisiEurope?

  • Affordable cruises
  • Unique itineraries not featured by other lines
  • French ambience and cuisine

Best for: French-speakers, Francophiles and budget-oriented cruisers

Not for: Anyone with an aversion to French culture and cuisine; picky eaters

CroisiEurope Cruises Cruiser Reviews

First River Cruise

Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna. Cabin I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well... Read More
User Avatar
Jellifer

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Pleasantly surprised

I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I... Read More
User Avatar
pinkytab

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Trans European River Cruise 30 Sept 2019

This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of... Read More
User Avatar
toucansuk

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

The food is a huge deal breaker. No options and incredibly slow

I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to... Read More
User Avatar
AlexandraRuiz

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

