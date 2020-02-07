An extension of the superb experience on land, Disney Cruise Line offers some of the most family-friendly cruise ships at sea, with opportunities to meet princesses or Mickey and the gang, while also offering adult-friendly experiences. Pricing is at a premium.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Not for: Adults looking for a kid-free getaway, families looking for a budget vacation or anyone who can't stomach constant Disney branding

Best for: Disney fanatics, both with and without kids, who love the pixie dust and entertainment options -- and will pay a premium for it

The most popular activities on a Disney cruise ship vary by age. Kids (and their parents) love being able to interact with Disney characters in a much smaller environment than the theme parks; characters may call kids by name during the cruise and there are scheduled meet-and-greet sessions on the ship and the private island. On two ships, kids and adults alike flock to the AquaDuck, the first-ever water coaster on a cruise ship, and cruisers of all ages love hanging out poolside, as well as the festive deck parties and once-per-cruise fireworks found on all ships.

Additional costs include: shore excursions, Wi-Fi, laundry, spa and salon services, babysitting in the ships' nurseries, onboard photography service, alcoholic beverages and specialty dining venues: Palo (on all ships) and Remy (on Dream and Fantasy).

No. Cruise fares cover meals in the main dining rooms and buffet, soft drinks served at meals and at each ship's beverage station in the buffet and on the pool deck, character meet and greets, and Youth Club activities, big stage production shows and showings of first-run as well as classic Disney movies.

Most of the time, no, but there are optional formal and semiformal nights when most people do go dressier. Also, expect the kids to want to dress up -- as pirates, princesses and other Disney characters. During the day, the dress code is always casual; at night it's usually the same, though you can't wear swimwear and tank tops in the dining rooms, but you can wear jeans or shorts. On the optional formal and semiformal night, you'll find many people glitzing it up.

It's important to know that Disney's load factor is the highest in the industry (remember: lots of kids), so a 2,500-passenger ship may, in fact, be carrying 4,000.

Most of your fellow passengers will be families and multigenerational groups, but you'll also find a sprinkling of honeymooners and couples without children (especially on Alaska itineraries) who appreciate the oversized staterooms and underutilized adults-only areas.

I normally don’t like cruises but my boyfriend convinced me to go on a Disney cruise with him. And I got to say, it was wonderful. I loved the shows and free events and the food. The only cruise line I would ever...

Embarkation went very smoothly. The line was constantly moving, and a cast member gave out forms to fill out in line to cut down on waiting time (have a working pen with you). Security screening was quick (get rid...

My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is...

In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021 .