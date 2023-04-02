  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

We found you 34 cruises

Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

14 Night
Romantic Rhine & MoselleDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Windmills, Tulips And Belgian DelightsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Feel Free at Sea with Norwegian

Get the most from your cruise with these offers:

  • Exclusive: up to $1,000 to spend on board
  • 30% off all cruise fares
  • Take All Free at Sea Deals, including free open bar
  • BOGO airfare: buy 1 flight, get the 2nd free

Cruise Wise (WTH Marketing)

7 Night
Idyllic RhôneDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Danube Delta DiscoveryDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Highlights Of Normandy & The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The SeineDetails

66 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Viking River April 2023 Cruises

Viking River April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.