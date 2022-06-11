  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises From St. Louis

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises From St. Louis

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
St. Louis To Memphis Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jun 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

7 Night
St. Louis To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
American Countess
American Countess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company

8 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (8-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Royal Caribbean
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Up to $1,500 to spend on board
  • Up to $150 instant savings + 30% off all guests
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

8 Night
St. Louis -nashville (clarksville)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
St. Louis To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal

Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
Cruises from New Orleans

Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
Cruises from Portland, Maine

Cruises from Portland, Maine

377 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto

Cruises from Toronto

3 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver

Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
Cruises from Cincinnati

Cruises from Cincinnati

2 Reviews
Cruises from Memphis

Cruises from Memphis

15 Reviews
Cruises from Pittsburgh

Cruises from Pittsburgh

Cruises from Chicago

Cruises from Chicago

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 10th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.