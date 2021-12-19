  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises

378 Reviews
2 Awards
American Queen

About American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises

Traditional paddlewheel river cruise ships, including world's largest steamship, offer regional food and drink on American rivers.

Find American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises

We found you 159 cruises

Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

6 Night
Roundtrip New Orleans Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

10 Night
Chicago, Il To Montreal, QcDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Montreal, Qc To Boston, MaDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Boston, Ma To Saint John, NbDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Amelia Island , Fl RoundtripDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Fernandina Beach
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Amelia Island , Fl RoundtripDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Fernandina Beach
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Feb 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Roundtrip Portland, Or Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Amelia Island , Fl RoundtripDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Fernandina Beach
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Portland To TorontoDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Savannah To HalifaxDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Savannah
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Portland To TorontoDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Montreal, Qc To Boston, MaDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Boston, Ma To Saint John, NbDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Boston To Nassau, BahamasDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Savannah To HalifaxDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Savannah
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Savannah To HalifaxDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Savannah
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Portland To TorontoDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Montreal, Qc To Boston, MaDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Memphis To St. Louis (quilting)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Memphis To New Orleans Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Dec 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Minneapolis To New Orleans (16-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
New Orleans To MemphisDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Nov 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) cruise ships?

You'll find mature travelers on American Queen Voyages ships, mostly aged 50 and over. Many are history buffs who are knowledgeable and well-traveled. On summer and holiday itineraries, the ships might pull in a slightly younger demographic, but you'll rarely get a 20-something traveling without an older parent or grandparent. This is one of the few river cruise lines with facilities for wheelchair users: elevators to all cabin decks, accessible staterooms and a helpful crew to assist in going to and from the coaches on shore.

Do I have to dress up on a American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) cruise?

No, dress code is casual during the day, moving to country club casual in the evenings, which usually translates into a dress, skirt and blouse or pants suit for women. Some men wear a sport coat in the evening, but it's always by choice. Just don't show up for dinner in shorts or T-shirt.

Is everything free on American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) cruises?

Nearly everything. Cruise fares include a pre-cruise night at a hotel, transfer to the ship, dining (including in the alternative venues and 24-hour room service), soft drinks, coffees and bottled water and complimentary wines and beers at dinner. On American Duchess, an unlimited beverage package is also included, and gratuities are prepaid for passengers.

At least one shore excursion in each port is usually free, as are the hop-on hop-off coaches and the bicycles. Wi-Fi is complimentary, but for most of the fleet, you will pay extra for gratuities and for drinks apart from those served at dinner.

What are American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)’s most popular activities?

Seeing the ports along the rivers is central to the American Queen Voyages experience. The line offers a small selection of structured excursions but also encourages individual exploration with dedicated hop-on hop-off buses that provide narrated tours through the towns the ship is docked in. Passengers can also check out bikes to pedal around the destinations.

Life onboard centers around the lounges, which, with their antiques and period touches, are homey and well-used. Passengers take up residence and browse the library, play cards or just hang out and read. Another popular activity onboard is listening to the resident riverlorian, affable experts in the history and lore of the region and steamboating who spin yarns and answer questions along the way in organized lectures and individually.

Most of the passengers attend the evening shows provided by onboard entertainers and guest performers, as well. American Queen Voyages has astonishingly good entertainment in beautiful spaces (American Queen's Grand Saloon, for example, is a close replica of the Ford's Theatre).

Why go with American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)?

  • Offers American river and coastal cruises
  • Fleet includes world's largest paddlewheel steamboat
  • Inclusive pricing: dinner drinks, tours, Wi-Fi

Best for: Mature cruisers who enjoy following in the footsteps of the great steamboat-era travelers but with modern refinements

Not for: Those looking for poolside activities or any type of fast-paced onboard life

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Getting back to traveling

Buffets were served by the staff, so no self serve, which I appreciated.My only complaint was that the breakfast buffet was a self serve and I wasn’t comfortable with that.Read More
User Avatar
bubink

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fabulous cruise

Very sadly, the full day Pacific Northwest experience including Mount Hood was completely booked, but we Loved at least having the half day tour to Multnomah Falls and the Hells Canyon jet boat experience.We Loved every bit of this long-awaited trip and recommend it without reservation to anyone looking for a small, relaxing, luxurious adult boat experience in a Beautiful area of the world.Read More
User Avatar
aimeelevinweiner

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

NO INTERNET the Whole Cruise, Good Otherwise

But, being able to have different drinks during the cruise, and having Trevor to talk to so I can find out how they were made was great!And, the Purser's Desk is of no help for this or any other issue during the cruise.Read More
User Avatar
johnmiller

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Lies

On Sunday, the day before docking, three days after Vicksburg, we heard from the Captain that two passengers had tested positive for Covid and that they and their traveling companions had left the ship and all CDC guidelines had been observed and contact tracing had been done.We were told that the problem was with one of the generators, that there were three and we could run with two but only one was broken.Read More
User Avatar
boatpat51

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

